UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo Vs Benavidez 2 Live Stream, Fight Card, Date And Time

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 will take place on July 18, 2020 (July 19 for Indian viewers) at the Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Flyweight Deiveson Figueiredo will go up against Joseph Benavidez in the main event, while middleweight Jack Hermansson will face Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event. UFC Fight Night will also feature Marc Diakiese vs Rafael Fiziev, Ariane Lipski vs Luana Carolina, Alexandre Pantoja vs Askar Askarov, and others. UFC Fight Night will hit the screens live on July 19 in India. Here are the UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live stream details.
Indian fans can catch Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live on July 19 as the prelims will begin at 2:30 am (IST) and the main card will begin at 5:30 am (IST). Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live will be available to watch on UFC Fight Pass. Fans can download the official UFC app from Google Play Store or Apple Store and catch UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live stream.
Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live will also be accessible from the Sony LIV app. Airtel TV and Jio TV will also air Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 in India.
The UFC Fight Night live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony 3. Fans can also tune in to UFC Fight Night through Google Chromecast and Apple TV.
