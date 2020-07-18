UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo Vs Benavidez 2 Live Stream, Fight Card, Date And Time

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 will take place on July 18, 2020 (July 19 for Indian viewers) at the Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Flyweight Deiveson Figueiredo will go up against Joseph Benavidez in the main event, while middleweight Jack Hermansson will face Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event. UFC Fight Night will also feature Marc Diakiese vs Rafael Fiziev, Ariane Lipski vs Luana Carolina, Alexandre Pantoja vs Askar Askarov, and others. UFC Fight Night will hit the screens live on July 19 in India. Here are the UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live stream details.

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live stream - UFC Fight Night date and UFC Fight Night time

Indian fans can catch Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live on July 19 as the prelims will begin at 2:30 am (IST) and the main card will begin at 5:30 am (IST). Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live will be available to watch on UFC Fight Pass. Fans can download the official UFC app from Google Play Store or Apple Store and catch UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live stream.

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live stream: Where to catch Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live stream

Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live will also be accessible from the Sony LIV app. Airtel TV and Jio TV will also air Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 in India.

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live stream: Where to watch Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live on television

The UFC Fight Night live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony 3. Fans can also tune in to UFC Fight Night through Google Chromecast and Apple TV.

UFC Fight Night Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live stream: Complete fight card

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live stream – Main Card (ESPN+)

Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Joseph Benavidez

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs Kelvin Gastelum

Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs Rafael Fiziev

Women's Flyweight: Ariane Lipski vs Luana Carolina

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs Askar Askarov

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live stream – Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

Light Heavyweight: Khadis Ibragimov vs Roman Dolidze

Catchweight (150 lb): Grant Dawson vs Nad Narimani

Lightweight: Joseph Duffy vs Joel Álvarez

Bantamweight: Brett Johns vs Montel Jackson

Flyweight: Malcolm Gordon vs Amir Albazi

Lightweight: Davi Ramos vs Arman Tsarukyan

Heavyweight: Sergey Spivak vs Carlos Felipe

Image Courtesy: UFC.com