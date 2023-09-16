Last Updated:

UFC Fight Night Grasso Vs. Shevchenko 2: Full Fight Card And Streaming Details

Let's take a look at the fight card of UFC Fight Card Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2. Know the full fight card and get to know how to watch the event live.

UFC Fight Night Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2: Full fight card and streaming details

This week UFC Fight Night carries a stacked-up fight card. The main event of the night is the repeat of the UFC 285 Co-main, where Alexa Grasso surprised the fight world by submitting Valentina Shevchenko to clinch the UFC Flyweight Title. In the co-main event, Jack Della Maddalena will square off against the Trailblazer, Kevin Holland.

3 things you need to know  

  • At the UFC Fight Night, Alexa Grasso will defend her Flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko 
  • In the co-main, Kevin Holland will be up against Jack Della Maddalena
  • In India, the main card fight action will begin at 7:30 AM on Monday

UFC Fight Night Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2: Match Card

Aside from the headliner fights, promising fighters like Raul Rosas Jr. and Fernando Padilla are on the card. Take a peek at the fight card and the streaming details.

  • Alexa Grasso (c) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (women's flyweight)
  • Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)
  • Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell (bantamweight)
  • Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos (lightweight)
  • Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson (featherweight)

UFC Fight Night: Full Schedule 

In India, the main card of UFC Fight Night,  Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 2 will kick off at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday. The early prelims of the Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2, will begin at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in the US. While the prelims begin at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT, the main card will begin at 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT. In the UK, the early prelims begin at 10:00 PM GMT on Saturday, while the prelims and main card begin at 12:30 AM GMT and 2:30 AM GMT on Sunday. The PPV will take place at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Streaming Details

India - 

Live streaming: Sony LIV

Live telecast: Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 

US -

Main Card: ESPN+

Prelims: ESPN

Early-prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS 

UK - 

Main Card: BT Sport

Prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport

Early prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS

