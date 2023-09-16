UFC Fight Night Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2: Full fight card and streaming details

Quick links:
UFC Fight Night (Image: UFC/X)
This week UFC Fight Night carries a stacked-up fight card. The main event of the night is the repeat of the UFC 285 Co-main, where Alexa Grasso surprised the fight world by submitting Valentina Shevchenko to clinch the UFC Flyweight Title. In the co-main event, Jack Della Maddalena will square off against the Trailblazer, Kevin Holland.
Aside from the headliner fights, promising fighters like Raul Rosas Jr. and Fernando Padilla are on the card. Take a peek at the fight card and the streaming details.
In India, the main card of UFC Fight Night, Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 2 will kick off at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday. The early prelims of the Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2, will begin at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in the US. While the prelims begin at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT, the main card will begin at 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT. In the UK, the early prelims begin at 10:00 PM GMT on Saturday, while the prelims and main card begin at 12:30 AM GMT and 2:30 AM GMT on Sunday. The PPV will take place at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.
India -
Live streaming: Sony LIV
Live telecast: Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3
US -
Main Card: ESPN+
Prelims: ESPN
Early-prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS
UK -
Main Card: BT Sport
Prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport
Early prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS