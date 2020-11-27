UFC Fight Night Live Stream, Blaydes Vs Lewis Preview, Complete Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis will take place on Saturday, November 28, 2020 (Sunday, November 29 for Indian viewers) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dana White and his promotion have produced a stacked fight card, headlined by heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis. Apart from the sure-to-be-incredible main event, UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis also features fights like Anthony Smith vs Devin Clark, Josh Parisian vs Parker Porter and others.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis will broadcast all over the world but different nations will have different broadcasters. Here’s where Indian fans can watch the UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis live.

UFC Fight Night live stream: How to watch UFC Fight Night live?

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2020 (Sunday, November 29 for Indian viewers)

US time: Saturday, 4:00 pm ET (Preliminary card), 7:00 pm ET (Main card)

Indian time: Sunday, 5:30 am IST (Preliminary card), 8:30 am IST (Main card)

Location: UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Pass will broadcast all the live events under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have a UFC Fight Pass account, you can still catch the action live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 in India.

Blaydes vs Lewis live stream: How to watch Blaydes vs Lewis live?

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis will be streamed live on Sunday, November 29 in India. The Preliminary card of the event will begin at 5:30 am IST, while the main card will begin at 7:30 am IST. Both cards will be available on UFC Fight Pass, ESPN +, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and the Sony LIV app (online). UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis can also be streamed via Airtel TV and Jio TV.

How to watch Blaydes vs Lewis live? Complete fight card

UFC Fight Night: Main Card

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs Devin Clark

Heavyweight: Josh Parisian vs Parker Porter

Welterweight: Miguel Baeza vs Takashi Sato

Featherweight: Spike Carlyle vs Bill Algeo

UFC Fight Night: Preliminary Card

Women's Bantamweight: Ashlee Evans-Smith vs Norma Dumont Viana

Bantamweight: Martin Day vs Anderson dos Santos

Women's Flyweight: Gina Mazany vs Rachael Ostovich

Featherweight: Jonathan Pearce vs Kai Kamaka III

Flyweight: Su Mudaerji vs Malcolm Gordon

Catchweight (140 lb): Luke Sanders vs Nathan Maness

