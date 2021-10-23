UFC Fight Night Live Streaming, Costa Vs Vettori: How To Watch On TV And Online?

Former middleweight title challengers, No.2 ranked Paulo Costa and No.5 ranked Marvin Vettori are all set to lock horns on October 23, in UFC’s Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Paulo Costa is making a return into the UFC ring for the first time after getting thrashed by Isreal Adesanya, the current middleweight champion. Costa was defeated by Adesanya in a second-round technical knock-out at the UFC 253 in September 2020.

At the same time, Vettori too suffered a defeat at the hands of Adesanya, who won the UFC 263 fight via unanimous decision. Following the loss, Vettori’s five-match winning streak came to an end at UFC 263. The winner of the Paulo Costa vs Marvin Vettori fight on Saturday will put himself in a position to fight against the winner of the Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker fight, which is expected to be fought in early 2022. Ahead of the Costa vs Vettori fight, Costa has a record of 13-1, whereas Vettori has a record of 17-5-1.

How to watch Paulo Costa vs Marvin Vettori clash live in India?

Indian UFC fans can enjoy the live telecast of the Costa vs Vettori fight by tuning into the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3 channels. The Sony TEN 2 channel will telecast the match in English, while Sony TEN 3 will telecast the match in Hindi. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM as per the Indian Standard Time from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Indian fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the fight on the Sony LIV app and website.

How to watch Paulo Costa vs Marvin Vettori clash live in the US and UK?

UFC fans in the United States can catch the Costa vs Vettori fight on ESPN + while the fans in the United Kingdom can watch the match on BT Sport. The main card event will start at 4 PM ET in the United States and at 9 PM BST in the United Kingdom. The fighters are expected to walk into the cages at 6:30 PM ET and 12:30 AM BST.

