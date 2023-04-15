UFC Fight Night live streaming: How to watch Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen in India, UK, US

Following a huge UFC 287 Pay-Per-View event, which produced an intriguing knockout of Israel Adesanya over Alex Pereira, it's time for the weekly fight night to come back and take over. This week at UFC Fight Night, one of the biggest fan favorites Max Holloway is set to make his return. Holloway will be headlining the fight night and will be facing Arnold Allen in the main event.

With Holloway vs Arnold being the premier attraction, the fight card is stacked up and includes a veteran in the form of Edson Barboza. Barboza will take on Billy Quarantillo in the co-main event. Moreover, the ever-entertaining Ion Cutelaba is also featured on the card. Thus, a salivating high-octane MMA action is on its way. So, with so much interest driven, let's figure out how to catch the UFC Kansas City live.

Also read: 'If Khabib Fights Me Next Month...': India MMA Star Anshul Jubli Says He Will Be UFC Champ

Where to watch Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen UFC Fight Night live on TV in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen UFC Fight Night live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD in English and on Sony Sports 3 SD/HD in Hindi.

How can we watch Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen UFC Fight Night live streaming in India?

As for the Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen UFC Fight Night live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the clash can also be tracked on the official social media handles of UFC.

What time is the Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen UFC Fight Night?

The main card of UFC Kansas City will begin live at 6 AM on April 16, 2023, and as Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen is the main event, therefore the fight will start after the culmination of the five fights that are scheduled to take place before.

How can we watch Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen UFC Fight Night live in US?

United States fans wanting to watch the prelims and the pay-per-view can do so on ESPN Plus. The pay-per-view will cost $74.99 for existing subscribers. The fight will begin live at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

How can we watch Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen UFC Fight Night live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the prelims and the main card can do so on the BT Sports Network. The clashes will be telecast live on BT Sport 1 while fans can also watch the fights using the live stream available on the BT Sport app. Monthly passes are available at £25 and they can be cancelled at any time. The match will begin live at 1:30 AM BST on Sunday, April 16, 2023.