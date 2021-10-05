UFC Fighter Kevin Holland Uses 'Khabib Scarf Hold' To Chase Down Alleged Car Thief

Kevin Holland's bout against Kyle Daukaus ended in disappointment after a 'no contest for both fighters,' two days after that, Holland’s coach Shug Dorsey shared a video on Instagram of Holland helping to catch an alleged car thief. Appearing on The MMA Hour on Monday, Holland elaborated on how the incident began and the spirited chase that ensued before he was able to get his man.

“I didn’t really stop him because he got the car and the car was wrecked,” Holland said. “We caught up to him, we were driving through the neighborhoods. I was driving down the street, some guy comes zooming out the parking lot, some guys running behind him, he’s like, 'Yo, he stole my car.' So I was like, ‘I’ve been in quarantine for a week. I didn’t get to finish my fight, so let’s go have a little fun.' I bust a U-turn and start going after the guy, he turns close to the same street that my coach is on, so I’m driving down the street, I’m on the phone with my mom, my mom’s like, ‘It’s probably a repo.’ I’m like, ‘Mom, if you see this car, you can tell. It’s not a repo.’ I’m like, ‘I’m gonna hang up and call the cops.’"

He then revealed that instead of calling the cops, he called his coach and told him that the alleged thief was driving through his neighbourhood and had stolen a car. He suggested that they should "cut him off" and then they could catch him. The alleged perpetrator then hits a trailer which totals the car and Holland chases after him.

“Instead of calling the cops, I call my coach, I’m like, ‘Hey, this guy’s driving through your neighborhood and he just stole a car. We should cut him off and we can catch him.’ And he’s like, ‘Alright, bet.' I hop back in my car, I get to chasing them, we get to following them,” Holland said. “The (suspect) hits the street, boom, hits a little trailer that’s getting pulled with some lawn equipment and stuff on the back of it, so that totals the car. Once he totals the car, the guy gets out. The guy pulls up in front in the truck to kind of block him off. I pull up behind so the guy runs out. He starts going behind instead of going forward. He was going forward at first and then he turns around."

The Khabib Scarf Hold

Holland then proceeded to go after the alleged perpetrator with a coffee mug in his hand, Holland then gets close to him, hits him with a sweep, gets on top and puts his knee on the alleged perpetrator's belly and his him with the Khabib scarf hold. As the alleged perpetrator claimed he could not breathe, Holland place him on the curb.

“I pull up, I got my coffee mug, so I’m like this time I’m gonna be prepared. I got my coffee cup. I’m chasing down after him and he reaches down to kind of go like this, I don’t know if he’s saying stop or what? I go like this with the coffee mug, and then I hit him with a little sweep. Get on top, knee on belly, hit him with the little Khabib scarf hold. He was like, ‘I can’t breathe,’ so that’s when I picked him up, put him on the curb. I didn’t want to be like the cop with the Can’t Breathe guy, so I was like f*ck it let’s just put him over here.”

He finally added that it was a 'cool' morning and ended up in traffic despite wanting to avoid it in the first place but had a little 'fun' in the process. “It was smooth, it wasn’t that bad. I think it was a cool morning overall. I still got to do what I had to do, it kind of slowed me down. I was trying to avoid traffic going that way, so I really didn’t avoid traffic, just ended up being the same amount of time. Just had a little fun in the process. It was nice.”

(Image: @cdpowertrain/ Instagram)