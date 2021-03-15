UFC Fighters, Fans React To Leon Edwards' Eye Poke On Belal Muhammad At UFC Vegas 21

UFC Vegas 21 was important for both Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. For Rocky, it was a chance to prove that he’s still a major threat in the welterweight division and for Muhammad, it was a chance to become a top contender. However, both were unable to deliver what was expected as the bout ended in no contest after Edwards accidentally poked Belal’s eye in the second round, forcing the referee to intervene and call in the ringside doctor. With Muhammad on the ground and unable to see anything, the match was stopped by Herb Dean after a brief discussion with the doctor.

Rocky, who was out of action for months, looked great in the opening round as he kept Belal Muhammad under pressure with his pace and technical jabs. Muhammad got hurt with a head kick and was trying to turn the momentum away from the Brit going into the second round. However, as soon as the round started, the accidental eye poke occurred, making Bully bleed from his right eye. The fight ended with no contest, with Leon Edwards apologising to his opponent.

Many UFC fighters, who were seeing the bout live, took to Twitter afterwards, sharing their opinion. While some prayed for Belal Muhammad, others asked UFC to make changes to their glove design, which could prevent fighters from opening their fist. “What in the hell is going on??? Unintentional but damn man. That’s so so shitty. So many fouls, so many fouls,” wrote Aljamain Sterling, who became the bantamweight champion at UFC 259 after former titleholder Petr Yan disqualified himself by hitting Sterling with an illegal knee when he was grounded.

Maaaan, Leon was looking super slick. Fakes, stance changes, everything looking great. Shit to see it end like that. Hope belal is okay ðŸ™ðŸ» — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) March 14, 2021

Damn. Hate for this to happen #UFCVegas21 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) March 14, 2021

Nasty eye poke ðŸ¤¦ðŸ¾‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ¤¦ðŸ¾‍â™‚ï¸ — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 14, 2021

What terrible way for the fight to end ðŸ˜¢ #UFCVegas21 — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) March 14, 2021

Apart from fighters, many UFC fans also took to Twitter and reacted to the unfortunate result, with some even asking Dana White to change the gloves. “If another one of your fighters goes blind, it’s absolutely on you Dana. Change the gloves. Fine the fighters who continuing doing it after a warning. This could end this man’s career,” wrote a fan. “Really, really bad eye poke from Leon Edwards on Belal Muhammad. Can’t see any way this goes on. One of the worst eye poke reactions I can remember,” added another.

