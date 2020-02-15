UFC Fighters Proudly Open Up About Their Cannabis Consumption Habits; Watch Video

UFC fighters have managed to garner attention with a lot of activities besides putting on intense fights inside the octagon. There have been several fighters in the promotion who have proudly boasted about their cannabis consumption. Although drugs have been frowned upon traditionally especially when taken by celebrities, who are considered by many fans as role models for being public figures, there have been instances where UFC fighters went on to celebrate their victory with cannabis. Let us take a look at those fighters who have always been open about weed consumption.

UFC: 3 fighters who proudly boast about their cannabis consumption

Nate Diaz

One of the most feared fighters of the lightweight and welterweight division has often consumed cannabis in public appearances. Nate Diaz openly lighted up a CBD vape during the post-fight press conference of UFC 202 and left fans stunned. Nate Diaz also lighted up a joint at the open workouts of UFC 241. No wonder, the 'Stockton Slugger' has no problem in revealing his cannabis consumption habits.

Sean O’Malley

The American mixed martial artist competes in the bantamweight division off UFC and is considered to be one of the most prominent ‘rising stars’ of the promotion. Sean O’Malley has also been open about his cannabis consumption and UFC fans love him for being ‘real’ to the face.

Nick Diaz

Just like Nate Diaz, Nick Diaz has also been open about his love for weed. The UFC veteran also got featured in a documentary over cannabis along with his brother Nate Diaz. However, things went out of place when Nick Diaz got suspended for breaching the USADA’s drug test in his last UFC fight against Anderson Silva in 2015.

(Image courtesy: YouTube of UFC)