UFC Hall Of Famer Mark Coleman Hospitalised Due To Heart Attack: “It’s Time To Live”

Mark Coleman is one of the true pioneers of MMA, as he was the first heavyweight champion in the UFC and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2008, two years before his last UFC fight. He was known for his vicious ground-and-pound, earning the nickname of “The Hammer”. Throughout his career, Mark Coleman rarely let the fight go the distance as he secured 44% of his wins via TKO and 31% via submission.

Mark Coleman health: Mark Coleman hospitalised due to heart attack

Ten years after his last UFC fight against fellow legend Randy Couture at UFC 109, Coleman took to social media to give fans an update on his health. Mark Coleman revealed that he suffered a heart attack a couple of days ago while sharing a picture of himself on Instagram where he can be seen lying on a hospital bed while giving a thumbs-up to the camera. Mark Coleman attached a long caption to the picture thanking fans for their support.

Mark Coleman claimed that around 7:00 pm on Tuesday, his “chest locked up, my arms went numb” but he didn’t pay attention to it and went to sleep. When he woke up, “it didn’t get better” and he texted his daughters about the same. His daughters then took him to the hospital where doctors found a “complete blockage of a major artery”. Mark Coleman is currently receiving treatment and is feeling “motivated” for “the first time in a long time”.

"If I [didn't go to the hospital] I’m probably not here today," Coleman added.

Mark Coleman Hall of Famer: The Hammer's legacy

Mark Coleman became the inaugural UFC heavyweight champion in 1997 when he defeated Dan Severn in the 1st round of their fight at UFC 12. Though he later lost the title to Maurice Smith, he remained a powerhouse in the promotion. The Hammer is a multiple organization champion and has fought some of the best in the business. There's also a case to be made regarding Mark Coleman being among the greatest heavyweights of all time.

Image Source: Mark Coleman/ Instagram