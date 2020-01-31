Union Budget
Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman Involved In Verbal Spat At Super Bowl Media Event

other sports

Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman were about to start a brawl in Miami. However, the crowd didn't let them fight. Watch the video and know more.

Jorge Masvidal

We don’t know whether Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman are going to face each other in the near future. However, that does not change the hatred they share among themselves. Both of them are elite welterweight fighters at this moment. While Kamaru Usman proudly owns the 170 lbs UFC gold, Jorge Masvidal is the owner of the one-time BMF title. UFC fans have been asking them to square-off inside the octagon for a long time but the duo haven't yet announced a fight. However, Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman recently got into a verbal beef and the scenario was as intense as an MMA fight.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jorge Masvidal (@gamebredfighter) on

Also Read | Jorge Masvidal Feels Conor McGregor Is Avoiding Him For THIS Reason

UFC: Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman share a heated moment of altercation

BMF Jorge Masvidal and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman were present at a recent radio row in Miami. They spotted each other and started having a verbal beef. Bleacher Report posted the video from their official Twitter handle where Kamaru Usman can be seen calling out Jorge Masvidal. “I am standing right here. Do something,” said Kamaru Usman. However, the crowd did not let the welterweight gladiators start a feud. In response to Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal was wearing a sublime smile on his face. Take a look at the video.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Conor McGregor Leads UFC Tributes For Lakers Legend After Tragedy

The BMF recently said that he is ready to wait for Conor McGregor since the Irish has just made his comeback. He also wants to ‘f*** up’ Kamaru Usman. No doubt, The Street Jesus is one of the most worthy welterweight title contenders at this moment and he wants to get his hands on a real belt.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Gets $50,000 Cash From Dana White After Stunning UFC Comeback

Also Read | Conor McGregor Made More Money From His Whiskey Brand Than He Did By Fighting In UFC 246

(Image courtesy: Twitter of Bleacher Report)

