Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman Involved In Verbal Spat At Super Bowl Media Event

We don’t know whether Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman are going to face each other in the near future. However, that does not change the hatred they share among themselves. Both of them are elite welterweight fighters at this moment. While Kamaru Usman proudly owns the 170 lbs UFC gold, Jorge Masvidal is the owner of the one-time BMF title. UFC fans have been asking them to square-off inside the octagon for a long time but the duo haven't yet announced a fight. However, Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman recently got into a verbal beef and the scenario was as intense as an MMA fight.

UFC: Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman share a heated moment of altercation

BMF Jorge Masvidal and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman were present at a recent radio row in Miami. They spotted each other and started having a verbal beef. Bleacher Report posted the video from their official Twitter handle where Kamaru Usman can be seen calling out Jorge Masvidal. “I am standing right here. Do something,” said Kamaru Usman. However, the crowd did not let the welterweight gladiators start a feud. In response to Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal was wearing a sublime smile on his face. Take a look at the video.

Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman going at it on radio row in Miami 🍿 (via @fanaticsview)



*NSFW*pic.twitter.com/pPOr4D2hqV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 29, 2020

The BMF recently said that he is ready to wait for Conor McGregor since the Irish has just made his comeback. He also wants to ‘f*** up’ Kamaru Usman. No doubt, The Street Jesus is one of the most worthy welterweight title contenders at this moment and he wants to get his hands on a real belt.

(Image courtesy: Twitter of Bleacher Report)