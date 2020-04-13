The Debate
Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals Preparations For September Return As UFC 249 Stands Cancelled

other sports

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed that he will be back inside the octagon by September. Meanwhile, UFC 249 has been called off.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

After all the rigmarole going around the ‘much-awaited’ UFC 249, the PPV has finally been postponed until further notice by UFC officials. While MMA fans were unsure about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s current status in the promotion, the undefeated Dagestani has revealed that he will be returning to the octagon by September 2020. However, it is still not sure whether he will be facing Tony Ferguson in September or not. After pulling out of UFC 249, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been mercilessly trolled by fans on social media, but the lightweight champion seems unaffected by them as he has already announced his return date.

Also Read | UFC 2249 Cancelled? Khabib stuck in Russia After Dana White Planning The "Baddest Card" In MMA History

UFC 249 cancelled? Khabib stuck in Russia, reveals his return date

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on

The undefeated UFC lightweight champion recently took to Instagram and disclosed that he is planning to get back in the octagon by September 2020. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov is yet to say whether he will be fighting Tony Ferguson in his return or not. Due to the festival of Ramadan, Khabib Nurmagomedov will not be competing for the next couple of months in UFC, but he has already eyed a return for September and UFC fans seem excited to know it.

Also Read | Khabib stuck in Russia: Khabib Nurmagomedov Defeats Tony Ferguson In Official UFC Simulation Game

UFC 249 cancelled: Why was Khabib vs Ferguson cancelled? 

Khabib vs Ferguson has been billed as a ‘cursed fight’ by the UFC universe, as it has failed to transpire for the fifth time in four years. Initially, Khabib Nurmagomedov pulled out from the fight after he reportedly got stuck in Russia amidst the government lockdown. However, Dana White lined up Justin Gaethje against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249 and kept the PPV alive. Unfortunately, ESPN and Disney decided to call off UFC 249 as they found it inappropriate to host events while major countries across the world are under lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Why was Khabib vs Ferguson cancelled? Khabib Nurmagomedov Says He Could Be Good Friends With Conor McGregor One Day: Watch

Also Read | UFC 249 Cancelled? Jorge Masvidal Wants To Replace Khabib Nurmagomedov For Taking On Tony Ferguson In UFC 249

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Khabib Nurmagomedov)

