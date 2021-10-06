UFC: Lawler Asking If 'he's Good In Life' To Nick Diaz After The Fight Wins The Internet

In a fight that was 17 years in making, Robbie Lawler won his fight against Nick Diaz in the UFC 266 clash on September 26, at the T-Mobile Arena in Los Vegas. However, Lawler’s gesture after knocking out Diaz in the third round of the fight has taken the internet by storm. In a video posted by the official broadcaster of the UFC 266 event, Lawler can be seen asking Diaz if he is doing good in his life.

By TKO 👏@Ruthless_RL back in the win column in a BIG way at #UFC266.



[ We're Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/2qE0lEEWLu ] pic.twitter.com/gYpNsULyql — UFC (@ufc) September 26, 2021

Lawler and Diaz, who first fought during their UFC 47 clash in 2004, walked out at the T-Mobile arena and displayed incredible pace during the fight. However, Diaz was defeated by a TKO, 44 seconds into the third round. After the fight, Diaz was asked by Lawler, “Are you good?” to which he replied, “All good man”. Lawler further asked, “Are you good..in life?” citing that life is different and, further added, he can help Diaz if he needs it. Although Diaz’s answer was unclear, the display of respect by both the fighters won hearts on the Internet and they were heavily praised by the UFC fans on Twitter.

Reaction to Lawler's gesture

Possibly one of the best post fight interactions in UFC history



Lawler: Are you good?



Diaz: All good man.



Lawler: Are you good… in life? That’s f***ing different. Let me know if I can help.



❤️ pic.twitter.com/l5wtF6DDcF — AD Christian (MMA/Boxing News) (@ADchristiann) October 5, 2021

A user elaborating the gesture by Lawler said that fighters seem to create a special bond in UFC when they share the octagon for long enough. Another user described Lawler’s gesture by saying that, he got rid of everything as a person and did wonder by creating a relationship. He further added that the UFC fighters have gained an incredible amount of respect, which can’t be achieved anywhere else. Meanwhile, another user called Robbie Lawler a legend, hailing him as a fan and fighter favourite. He also added that it is hard to find a person who doesn’t like the fighter.

It sometimes seems like when fighters share the octagon long enough they create a special bond (when they do not openly hate each other like dc and jones). The fIght game is weird af man. — Ian Pierre (@IanPierreGS) October 5, 2021

Well you're stripping everything away as a person and doing the most animalistic thing you can. That just creates another relationship, a different level of respect you can't get anywhere else — JOKSZN (@Kronk_NK) October 5, 2021

@LawngBallzKid This is why Robbie is a legend and Fan and Fighter favorite. Hard to find a guy who dislikes him. — Peter LoMastro (@Petedogg50) October 6, 2021

Other reactions-

Robbie is genuinely one of my favorite fighters, he goes out there to entertain and the only person he can’t out-nice is Wonderboy. Really hope he earned a good paycheck and hope he’s doing good rn. — Nunzio / #🅛 (@Nunzio_p1) October 6, 2021

Oh he's the man, always been. So happy he left UFC, rounded out his game, found success, came back and became a champion there too. Good, clasy guy — MAsterr SeRcH (@LawngBallzKid) October 6, 2021

I have massive respect for Diaz: Robbie Lawler

Meanwhile, after his win on September 26, Lawler was asked about his respect for Nick Diaz. Replying in the post-match interview, Lawler said, “I have massive respect for Diaz, he brings it in every time he steps into the ring”. He further hailed Diaz for being an incredible fighter and asked the audience to cheer Diaz for putting up a great show. He further added that Diaz got him going in the fight, by forcing the best out of him in the ring.

(Image: @UFC/Twitter)