UFC: Lawler Asking If 'he's Good In Life' To Nick Diaz After The Fight Wins The Internet

Robbie Lawler won his UFC 266 fight against Nick Diaz by knocking him out. After the fight, Lawler was seen asking Diaz, if he's doing good in life.

UFC

In a fight that was 17 years in making, Robbie Lawler won his fight against Nick Diaz in the UFC 266 clash on September 26, at the T-Mobile Arena in Los Vegas. However, Lawler’s gesture after knocking out Diaz in the third round of the fight has taken the internet by storm. In a video posted by the official broadcaster of the UFC 266 event, Lawler can be seen asking Diaz if he is doing good in his life. 

Lawler and Diaz, who first fought during their UFC 47 clash in 2004, walked out at the T-Mobile arena and displayed incredible pace during the fight. However, Diaz was defeated by a TKO, 44 seconds into the third round. After the fight, Diaz was asked by Lawler, “Are you good?” to which he replied, “All good man”. Lawler further asked, “Are you good..in life?” citing that life is different and, further added, he can help Diaz if he needs it. Although Diaz’s answer was unclear, the display of respect by both the fighters won hearts on the Internet and they were heavily praised by the UFC fans on Twitter. 

Reaction to Lawler's gesture

A user elaborating the gesture by Lawler said that fighters seem to create a  special bond in UFC when they share the octagon for long enough. Another user described Lawler’s gesture by saying that, he got rid of everything as a person and did wonder by creating a relationship. He further added that the UFC fighters have gained an incredible amount of respect, which can’t be achieved anywhere else. Meanwhile, another user called Robbie Lawler a legend, hailing him as a fan and fighter favourite. He also added that it is hard to find a person who doesn’t like the fighter. 

Other reactions-

I have massive respect for Diaz: Robbie Lawler

Meanwhile, after his win on September 26, Lawler was asked about his respect for Nick Diaz. Replying in the post-match interview, Lawler said, “I have massive respect for Diaz, he brings it in every time he steps into the ring”. He further hailed Diaz for being an incredible fighter and asked the audience to cheer Diaz for putting up a great show. He further added that Diaz got him going in the fight, by forcing the best out of him in the ring.

