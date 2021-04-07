UFC Officially Unveils New Venum Uniforms And Fight Kits To Leave Fans In Awe; See Photos

Since UFC announced that Venum will be replacing Reebok as the promotion’s new apparel sponsor, fans have been wondering how the new fighter uniforms and kits would look like. On Tuesday, the promotion released a promo video for the new uniforms and a few hours later, they put the UFC Venum fight kits on sale on their website. UFC and Venum also released some pictures of the kits on social media, with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, featherweight star Brian Ortega, and rising prospect Kay Hansen featuring as models.

UFC news: UFC Venum fight kits

According to reports, the new fight gears will make their UFC TV return on this weekend’s ‘UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland’ card, with event openers Impa Kasanganay and Sasha Palatnikov becoming the first two fighters to compete under the new partnership. Fighters will be seen wearing these fight kits for the foreseeable future as UFC president Dana White and team have made a three-year deal with Venum. Venum is known for its sportswear, specialising in combat sports like MMA and boxing. Even stars like Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal and Francis Ngannou, who are endorsed by other sportswear companies, will use the Venum kits for UFC events.

UFC news: The annual budget boost

Even though the “fight week incentive pay” structure - first introduced by Reebok - is still in place, fighters will see a small bump in their salary as they are expected to share the $1million annual budget boost. According to a ‘promotional pay tier’ released by the promotion, champions and title contenders can expect a $2,000 increase, while fighters with 20+, 16-20 and 11-15 fights will get a $1,000 added to their salary. Furthermore, lesser experienced contenders will receive at least an added $500.

UFC merchandise where to buy online: Fans react to new UFC Venum fight kits

At first glance, the new UFC Venum fight kits are not drastically different from the previous Reebok kits. However, the gear is slightly upgraded with new designs. Many fans expect Venum to upgrade the gear’s quality, with some complaining about Reebok’s poor design and material.

“The new UFC x Venum appeals look absolutely bada**. A must buy,” wrote a fan. “Got this Reebok jacket for my son a year ago. For the price I was not impressed with the quality. I hope they stepped up for this launch. Waiting for reviews b4 i get venom anything again,” added another. “Hope Venum will not make the same mistakes Reebok made,” commented a third.

UFC merchandise where to buy online?

The kits and uniforms are currently available on UFC and Venum’s official website – UFCstore.com and Venum.com.

Image Source: UFC/ Instagram