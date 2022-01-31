UFC Star Kevin Holland Brutally Beats Up Internet Troll Who Challenged Him For A Fight

The internet troller who has been trying to harass UFC star Kevin Holland for a fight finally go the taste of his own medicine when the fighter taught him a lesson inside the cage. Kevin Holland competes in UFC's middleweight division. Kevin Holland UFC record currently stands at 21-7 in his seven-year MMA career.

UFC news: Kevin Holland teaches troller lesson inside his gym

A video posted by Kevin Holland on his Twitter sees the internet troller Jayden Draper taking on the UFC fighter. The Instagram user kept on messaging Kevin Holland a number of times asking for a fight, claiming he'd be able to submit the black belt holder. Holland decided to teach him a lesson by paying for his bus ticket and booking a hotel room and the chance to put his money where his mouth is.

Vs how it’s going….

1 troll down, way too many more to go! #CallBigMouth pic.twitter.com/clypr4Lqwq — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) January 29, 2022

In the video the troller gets into the cage and seems to be smiling, ready to take his chances against a professional MMA fighter. It's immediately wiped away though. The troll tries to take Holland down via his legs and it gets reversed. He's then put in a choke and after attempting to roll away with the troller tapping in a matter of seconds. A slap to the stomach from Holland sealed the humiliation of the troller.

Along with the video, Kevin Holland also shared a screenshot of the messages sent by the troller. In hi sweet he wrote "This troll thought he was a tough guy or skilled or some bs. So I put his ass on a bus, paid for his hotel room and brought him in for a session. How it started...Vs how it’s going…. 1 troll down, way too many more to go! #CallBigMouth."

This troll thought he was a tough guy or skilled or some bs. So I put his ass on a bus, paid for his hotel room and brought him in for a session. How it started- pic.twitter.com/fsBiEcnvoJ — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) January 29, 2022

Kevin Holland next fight

Speaking of Kevin Holland next fight the fighter is currently scheduled to make his return to welterweight for the first time since October 2017. He's preparing for a fight against Alex Oliveira at UFC 272. The fighters are set to take on each other on March 5 and will be fighting on the undercard of a pay-per-view headlined by Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Holland's last win in the UFC was back in 2020 when he defeated Brazilian legend Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza. In 2021, Holland has failed to win a single bout, suffering two losses at the hands of Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori.

Image: Kevin Holland/ Twitter