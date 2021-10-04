UFC Star Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals Why He Could've 'smashed' Usain Bolt, Alex Ferguson

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed why he could have jokingly smashed the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Usain Bolt and the legendary football manager Sir Alex Ferguson during his recent visit to Old Trafford. Giving further clarification on the same, the former lightweight Champion said that he was offered a glass of wine by the ex-Manchester United boss, which he had to turn down as he happens to be a teetotaler.

"I had to explain to him. "Even today when I was in Old Trafford, I was with Patrice Evra, Usain Bolt, and Sir Alex Ferguson, and Alex Ferguson asked me about wine. For him it is good, you know? I don't judge him but (had no idea) how I have to explain him. There are two things, you can be straight and I said 'no no no, I'm Muslim, I never drink.' I told him this is not good because if I drink, I can smash all of you guys. This is not a good idea for him", said Khabib while speaking at the Arnold Sports Festival.

The UFC icon was in attendance at the 'Theatre of Dreams' for the Manchester United vs Everton clash and the 'Red Devils' had posted an image of the mixed martial artist posing with the football megastar's jersey on their official Twitter handle.

In fact, the Russian fighter was also clicked with the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Usain Bolt, and Frech footballer Patrice Evra.

Unfortunately, the ex-UFC champion could not watch the UEFA Euro Cup 2016 winner in action as he was benched for the match against the 'Toffees'. After a tough run of fixtures for Manchester United in recent weeks, club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a bold decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could not find his place in the starting line-up against Everton on Saturday after playing the full 90 minutes against both Aston Villa and Villarreal. A visibly disappointed Cristiano Ronaldo was seen storming off as he headed straight down to the tunnel at Old Trafford after Man Utd's home game ended in a stalemate at 1-1.

Image: AP/za.khabiba Instagram