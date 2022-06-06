UFC Star Paulo Costa Calls Out 'misleading' Physical Assault Charges; Shows Video Proof

UFC veteran Paulo Costa has called out the 'misleading' physical assault charges against him by showcasing video proof, following which, he has demanded a public apology from the accuser. The Brazilian mixed martial artist (MMA) got involved in a massive controversy after he was accused of hitting a woman.

Paulo Costa provides video proof for dismissing assault charges

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Sunday, Paulo Costa disavowed all the accusations against him as fake and demanded a public apology from the alleged victim for harming his reputation. In the video, the 31-year-old shared images of the victim's injuries that were taken by law enforcement members only a couple of hours after the incident.

Costa pointed out in the video that there were no clear signs of injuries, stating that if he had indeed elbowed her, the victim would face massive damage as he is a professional MMA wrestler. He finished his video by stating that he would be forced to take legal action against the woman if she did not take her accusations back and issue a public apology for the same. As for the video he posted on his social media account, Costa said,

"I'm here just to say for everyone, that (incident) never happened and I will show you guys why. I have proof of that... Any form of violence against women is unacceptable. Misleading imputations simply serve to discredit and hide the actual battle against women's violence. We know this kind of false allegation is very serious. So I really hope this woman decides to make her public apologies or else legal actions may be necessary, unfortunately."

What were the allegations made against Paulo Costa?

According to the details issued by mmafighting.com, UFC middleweight fighter Paulo Costa was accused of assaulting a woman nurse over a vaccination card. The nurse, who accused the Brazilian of assault, claimed that the 31-year-old tried to get a vaccination certificate despite not getting the COVID vaccine. Now it remains to be seen if a further investigation will indeed need to be carried out over the serious allegations made by the victim against Costa.