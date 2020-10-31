UFC Vegas 12: Hall Vs Silva Fight Card, Time, Date, Where To Watch Fight Night In India

UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs Silva will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2020 (Sunday, November 1 for Indian viewers) at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall headlining the event. Dana White and team have produced a stacked fight card which also includes fights like Maurice Greene vs Greg Hardy, Kevin Holland vs Charlie Ontiveros, and others.

Avid MMA fans will have their eyes set on the main event as this will be Anderson Silva’s last bout in the UFC. The Spider is arguably one of the greatest fighters of his time and would look to end his career with a win as he faces middleweight Uriah Hall. In the co-main event, Bryce Mitchell will face Andre Fili in a featherweight bout, with the winner moving up the division rankings.

UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs Silva live stream - How to watch UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva?

Date: Sunday, November 1, 2020 (according to Indian timings)

Time: 1:30 am IST (Preliminary card), 4:30 am IST (Main card)

Location: UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, US

UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs Silva live stream - Where to watch UFC Fight Night in India?

UFC Fight Pass will broadcast all the live events under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have a UFC Fight Pass account, you can still catch the action live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 in India.

UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs Silva will be streamed on Sunday, November 1, 2020, in India. The Prelims of UFC Fight Night will begin at 1:30 am (IST), while the main card will begin at 4:30 am (IST). Both cards will be available on UFC Fight Pass and Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and the SonyLIV app (online). UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva can also be streamed via Airtel TV and Jio TV.

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva live stream - UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs Silva fight card

UFC Fight Night schedule - UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs Silva fight card (Main)

Middleweight: Uriah Hal vs Anderson Silva

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs Andre Fili

Heavyweight: Maurice Greene vs Greg Hardy

Middleweight: Kevin Holland vs Charlie Ontiveros

Lightweight: Bobby Green vs Thiago Moisés

UFC Fight Night schedule - UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs Silva fight card (Preliminary card)

Lightweight: Chris Gruetzemacher vs Alexander Hernandez

Bantamweight: Adrian Yanez vs Victor Rodriguez

Catchweight (187.5 lb): Sean Strickland vs Jack Marshman

Catchweight (175.5 lb): Cole Williams vs Jason Witt

Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs Justin Ledet

Bantamweight: Miles Johns vs Kevin Natividad

