UFC Vegas 16 Live Stream, Hermansson Vs Vettori Fight Preview And Complete Fight Card Info

UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs Vettori (also known as UFC on ESPN 19 and UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori) will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2020 (Sunday, December 6 for Indian viewers) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dana White and his promotion have produced a stacked fight card, headlined by middleweights Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori. Apart from the sure-to-be-incredible main event, UFC Vegas 16 will also feature fights like Ovince Saint Preux vs Jamahal Hill, Montana De La Rosa vs Taila Santos and others.

UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs Vettori will broadcast all over the world but different nations will have different broadcasters. Here’s where Indian fans can watch the UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs Vettori live.

UFC Vegas 16 live stream: How to watch UFC Vegas 16 live?

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 2020 (Sunday, December 6 for Indian viewers)

US time: Saturday, 7:00 pm ET (Preliminary card), 10:00 pm ET (Main card)

Indian time: Sunday, 5:30 am IST (Preliminary card), 8:30 am IST (Main card)

Location: UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Pass will broadcast all the live events under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have a UFC Fight Pass account, you can still catch the action live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 in India.

Hermansson vs Vettori live stream: How to watch Hermansson vs Vettori live?

UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs Vettori will be streamed live on Sunday, December 6 in India. The Preliminary card of the event will begin at 5:30 am IST, while the main card will begin at 8:30 am IST. Both cards will be available on UFC Fight Pass, ESPN +, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and the Sony LIV app (online). UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs Vettori can also be streamed via Airtel TV and Jio TV.

How to watch UFC Vegas 16 live? Complete Hermansson vs Vettori fight card

UFC Vegas 16: Main Card

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs Marvin Vettori

Catchweight (207.5 lb): Ovince Saint Preux vs Jamahal Hill

Women's Flyweight: Montana De La Rosa vs Taila Santos

Light Heavyweight: Roman Dolidze vs John Allan Arte

Featherweight: Nate Landwehr vs Movsar Evloev

UFC Vegas 16: Preliminary Card

Lightweight: Gabriel Benítez vs Justin Jaynes

Bantamweight: Louis Smolka vs José Alberto Quiñónez

Lightweight: Matt Wiman vs Jordan Leavitt

Flyweight: Jimmy Flick vs Cody Durden

Featherweight: Ilia Topuria vs Damon Jackson

Heavyweight: Gian Villante vs Jake Collier

