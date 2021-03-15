UFC Vegas 21: Belal Muhammad Shares Pic Of Gruesome Eye Poke Injury, Slams Leon Edwards  

Belal Muhammad’s first-ever UFC main event ended terribly, but his injury was not as vicious as it seemed first. The UFC Vegas 21 bout between Muhammad and Leon Edwards ended in a no-contest after Rocky accidentally poked Belal’s eye in the second round, forcing referee Herb Dean to intervene. A doctor was later called inside the octagon, who stopped Muhammad from continuing to fight as the 32-year-old stated that he couldn’t see.

Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad fight: Belal Muhammad eye condition

Later, The Bully took to Twitter and gave fans an update on his health, while sharing a picture of his swollen right eye. While Muhammad said that he’s shattered his first headliner “ended like that,” he claimed that the vision in his right eye is coming back. He also added that he didn’t suffer any permanent damage and wants to run it back with Leon Edwards.

Belal Muhammad eye injury: Edwards on rematch

Immediately following the fight, Edwards gave an interview to Daniel Cormier where he claimed that he “would rather have lost” than see the fight end in the manner that it did. However, later at the UFC Vegas 21 post-fight conference, Leon Edwards added that despite the outcome, he doesn’t see himself fighting Belal Muhammad again in the near future. Instead, Leon Edwards said that he wants another shot at welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who defeated him in 2015.

Belal Muhammad eye condition: Bully slams Edwards

Edwards’s comments didn’t sit too well with Muhammad, who took to Twitter and slammed the number three ranked welterweight. Labelling Edwards as “soft”, Belal Muhammad claimed he was not satisfied by their clash as things were just heating up when the eye poke halted things. “The fight was just getting going and if you’re satisfied to end it on that note, you’re soft. You ain’t getting a title fight off that. I took the fight on three [weeks] notice and came to fight. Run it back,” Muhammad added.

Never saw someone act so tough after poking someone in the eye the fight was just getting goin and if your satisfied to end it on that note your soft you ain’t getting a title fight off that I took the fight on 3 week notice and came to fight run it back @ufc — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 14, 2021

UFC Vegas 21 was Leon Edwards’ first bout in months as his last bout came in July 2019 where he defeated former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. He was earlier scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev but their bout was cancelled on three different occasions. Belal Muhammad replaced Chimaev on short notice, having defeated Dhiego Lima just weeks ago at UFC 258 via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27).

Image Source: UFC, Belal Muhammad/ Twitter