UFC Vegas 21 Live Stream: Edwards Vs Muhammad Preview And Complete Fight Card

UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs Muhammad (also known as UFC Fight Night 187, UFC on ESPN+ 45 and UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad) will take place on Saturday, March 13, 2021 (Sunday, March 14 for Indian viewers) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dana White and his promotion have produced a stacked fight card, headlined by welterweights Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. Apart from the sure-to-be-incredible main event, UFC Fight Night 187 will also feature bouts like Misha Cirkunov vs Ryan Spann, Dan Ige vs Gavin Tucker, Jonathan Martinez vs Davey Grant and others.

Here’s where Indian fans can watch the UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs Muhammad fight live stream and UFC Fight Night 187 complete fight card.

UFC Vegas 21 live stream: How to watch UFC Vegas 21 live?

Date: Saturday, March 13, 2021 (Sunday, March 21 for Indian viewers)

US time: Saturday, 5:00 pm ET (Preliminary card), 8:00 pm ET (Main card)

Indian time: Sunday, 3:30 am IST (Preliminary card), 6:30 am IST (Main card)

Location: UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Vegas 21 live stream: How to watch UFC Vegas 21 live stream in India?

UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs Muhammad will be streamed live on Sunday, December 20 in India. The Preliminary card of the event will begin at 3:30 AM IST, while the main card will begin at 6:30 AM IST. Both cards will be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN + under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have premium accounts, you can watch Edwards vs Muhammad live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 in India. UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs Muhammad can also be streamed on SonyLIV, Airtel TV and Jio TV apps.

UFC Fight Night 187 live stream: Other details about Edwards vs Muhammad

Belal Muhammad would enter the PPV on short notice as he’ll be replacing Khamzat Chimaev in the main event. The Lone Wolf was forced to withdraw from the bout after testing positive for COVID-19 on two different occasions – which ultimately led to his shock retirement announcement. Muhammad, who defeated Dhiego Lima at UFC 258 via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27), will fight no. 3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards, who has not fought since his win over Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC on ESPN 4 in July 2019.

UFC Vegas 21 card: Edwards vs Muhammad fight card

UFC Vegas 21 card: Main card

Welterweight: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad

Light Heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov vs Ryan Spann

Featherweight: Dan Ige vs Gavin Tucker

Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez vs Davey Grant

Flyweight: Matheus Nicolau vs Manel Kape

Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart

UFC Vegas 21 card: Preliminary Card

Women’s Strawweight: Angela Hill vs Ashley Yoder

Featherweight: Charles Jourdain vs Marcelo Rojo

Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs Ray Rodriguez

Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast vs Rafa García

Women’s Flyweight: Cortney Casey vs JJ Aldrich

Women’s Strawweight: Jinh Yu Frey vs Gloria de Paula

Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger vs Jason Witt

