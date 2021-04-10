Last Updated:

UFC Vegas 23 Live Stream: Vettori Vs Holland Preview And Complete Fight Card

Middleweights Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland will headline UFC Vegas 23, with Arnold Allen vs Sodiq Yusuff and Sam Alvey vs Julian Marquez to also feature.

Adil Khan
UFC Vegas 23

UFC Vegas 23: Vettori vs Holland (also known as UFC on ABC 2 or UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland) will take place on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dana White and team have done a great job by stacking the fight card, which will be headlined by a Middleweight bout between Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland. Apart from the sure-to-be-incredible main event, UFC Vegas 23 also features bouts like Arnold Allen vs Sodiq Yusuff, Sam Alvey vs Julian Marquez, Nina Nunes vs Mackenzie Dern and others.

Here’s where fight fans can watch the UFC Vegas 23: Vettori vs Holland live stream and UFC Vegas 23 fight card.

UFC Vegas 23 live streaming: Vettori vs Holland fight schedule

  • US date: Saturday, April 10, 2021
  • US time: Saturday, 12:00 noon ET (Preliminary card), 3:00 pm ET (Main card)
  • Indian date: Saturday, April 10, 2021, to Sunday, April 11, 2021
  • Indian time: Saturday, 9:30 pm IST (Preliminary card), Sunday, 12:30 am IST (Main card)
  • Location: UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC Vegas 23 live streaming: UFC Vegas 23 live telecast in India

UFC Vegas 23: Vettori vs Holland will be streamed live in India. The Preliminary card of the event will kick off on Saturday at 9:30 pm, but the Main Card will begin on Sunday, 12:30 am. Both cards will be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN + under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have premium accounts, you can watch the Vettori vs Holland fight live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 in India. UFC Vegas 23: Vettori vs Holland can also be streamed on SonyLIV, Airtel TV and Jio TV apps.

UFC Vegas 23 live telecast in India: Other details about Vettori vs Holland

Earlier, Marvin Vettori was scheduled to fight Darren Till in the main event, but the bout was cancelled after the Liverpool native broke his collarbone while training. UFC then booked Kevin Holland to replace Till with the middleweight stepping in on just nine days notice. Holland is entering the bout after losing to Derek Brunson in March. Vettori, on the other hand, is on a four-fight win streak, with wins over Andrew Sanchez, Karl Roberson, Cezar Ferreira and Jack Hermansson.   

UFC Vegas 23 live streaming: UFC Vegas 23 fight card

UFC Vegas 23 fight card: Main card

  • Middleweight bout: Marvin Vettori vs Kevin Holland                                                
  • Featherweight bout: Arnold Allen vs Sodiq Yusuff                                                      
  • Middleweight: Sam Alvey vs Julian Marquez                                                  
  • Women’s Strawweight Nina Nunes vs Mackenzie Dern                                             
  • Welterweight: Mike Perry vs Daniel Rodriguez

UFC Vegas 23 fight card: Preliminary Card

  • Lightweight: Jim Miller vs  Joe Solecki                                                
  • Lightweight: Scott Holtzman vs Mateusz Gamrot                                          
  • Catchweight (156.75 lbs): John Makdessi vs Ignacio Bahamondes                                                       
  • Heavyweight: Yorgan De Castro vs Jarjis Danho                                             
  • Bantamweight: Hunter Azure vs Jack Shore                                                    
  • Featherweight: Luis Saldana vs Jordan Griffin
  • Light Heavyweight: Da Un Jung vs William Knight

UFC Vegas 23 fight card: Early Preliminary Card

  • Welterweight: Impa Kasanganay vs Sasha Palatnikov      

