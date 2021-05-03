UFC Vegas 25: Fans React To Jiri Prochazka’s Brutal Spinning Elbow KO Of Dominick Reyes

Jiri Prochazka shocked the MMA community on Saturday night as he knocked out former UFC light heavyweight title contender Dominick Reyes at the main event of UFC Vegas 25. With 4 minutes and 29 seconds on the clock in the second round, Denisa connected a vicious spinning elbow, when Reyes was against the cage. Because of the impact, the Devastator fell face first on the mat, forcing referee Herb Dean to wave the bout off.

Later, UFC president Dana White shared another angle of the stoppage on his Twitter page, where the spinning elbow looks even brutal. Dominick Reyes was motionless after the impact and took a couple of seconds to grasp the situation, with Jiri Prochazka checking on his opponent afterwards. With this win, Prochazka is now on a ten fight win stark, all of which came via knock out. Throughout his MMA career, Denisa has won 28 fights (25 wins via KO) and three losses. After UFC Vegas 25, Prochazka received an additional $100,000, courtesy of 'Performance of the Night' and 'Fight of the Night' bonuses.

After the conclusion of the bout, many UFC fighters, champion and legends took to Twitter, praising Prochazka. While the reigning UFC welterweight champion described the fight as “madness,” former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier hailed Prochazka for using his cardio as a weapon and having a great finish instinct. “That dude legit! True contender for the 205 belt,” wrote Brad Tavares.

Damnnnn that was madness ðŸ‘ŠðŸ¿ðŸ¤¯ #UFCVegas25 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 2, 2021

This dude Prochazka is like a avalanche going downhill. He just blitzes these dudes. He uses his cardio as a weapon , has a fantastic chin and great finishing instincts. I’m very excited about this dude! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 2, 2021

Not just fans, but many MMA fans also took to social media to praise the Czech Republic fighter. “This dude pulled out literally every move imaginable. I’ve never seen so many jumps and spins in an octagon,” wrote a fan. “Both Dom and Jiri are championship-calibre fighters. Awesome to see a rising star like Prochazka and huge respect to Dom for fighting back like a beast,” added another. “Jiri is an animal but Reyes is a monster as well, dude was not giving up until he was literally put to sleep. I love both of these guys, they are both absolute monsters,” commented the third.

UFC news: Want’s next for Jiri Prochazka?

While it’s unclear what’s next for Dominick Reyes as he has now lost his last three bouts, Prochazka has become a top title contender. According to reports, Prochazka could fight the winner of the upcoming title bout between light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira.

Image Source: UFC/ Instagram