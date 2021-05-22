Last Updated:

UFC Vegas 27 Live Stream: Font Vs Garbrandt Fight Card, Preview, Where To Watch In India

UFC Vegas 27 Live Stream: The event will be headlined by a bantamweight bout between former champion Cody Garbrandt and No. 3 ranked Rob Font.

Written By
Adil Khan
Image Source: UFC.com


UFC Vegas 27: Font vs Garbrandt (also known as UFC Fight Night 188 or UFC on ESPN+ 46) will take place on Saturday, May 22 (Sunday, May 23 IST) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dana White and team have done a great job by stacking the fight card, which will be headlined by a bantamweight bout between former champion Cody Garbrandt and no.3 ranked Rob Font. Apart from the sure-to-be-incredible main event, UFC Vegas 27 will feature bouts like Yan Xiaonan vs Carla Esparza, Justin Tafa vs Jared Vanderaa, Felicia Spencer vs Norma Dumont Viana and others.  

Here’s where fight fans can watch the UFC Vegas 27 live stream, Font vs Garbrandt fight card and how to watch UFC Vegas 27 in India.

UFC streaming: Font vs Garbrandt schedule

  • US date: Saturday, May 22, 2021
  • US time: Saturday, 4:00 PM ET (Preliminary card), 7:00 PM ET (Main card)
  • Indian date: Sunday, May 23, 2021
  • Indian time: Sunday, 4:30 AM IST (Preliminary card), 7:30 AM IST (Main card)
  • Location: UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC Vegas 27 Live Stream: How to watch UFC Vegas 27 in India?

UFC Vegas 27: Font vs Garbrandt will be streamed live in India. The Preliminary card of the event will kick off on Saturday at 4:30 AM on Sunday, while the main card will begin at 7:30 AM. Both cards will be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN + under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have premium accounts, you can watch the Vettori vs Holland fight live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 in India. MMA Fans can also see the complete UFC 27 fight card on SonyLIV, Airtel TV and Jio TV apps.

UFC 27 fight card: Font vs Garbrandt fight card

Main card

  • Bantamweight bout: Rob Font vs Cody Garbrandt          
  • Women's Strawweight bout: Yan Xiaonan vs Carla Esparza
  • Heavyweight bout: Justin Tafa vs Jared Vanderaa
  • Women's Featherweight bout: Felicia Spencer vs Norma Dumont Viana
  • Featherweight bout: Ricardo Ramos vs Bill Algeo
  • Middleweight bout: Jack Hermansson vs Edmen Shahbazyan

Preliminary card

  • Heavyweight bout: Ben Rothwell vs Chris Barnett
  • Welterweight bout: Court McGee vs Cláudio Silva
  • Flyweight bout: Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs Victor Rodriguez
  • Featherweight bout: Josh Culibao vs Sha Yilan
  • Catchweight (128.5 lb) bout: David Dvořák vs Juancamilo Ronderos
  • Lightweight bout: Damir Hadžović vs Yancy Medeiros
  • Lightweight bout: Rafael Alves vs Damir Ismagulov

Image Source: UFC.com

