UFC Vegas 27 Live Stream: Font Vs Garbrandt Fight Card, Preview, Where To Watch In India

Image Source: UFC.com
UFC Vegas 27: Font vs Garbrandt (also known as UFC Fight Night 188 or UFC on ESPN+ 46) will take place on Saturday, May 22 (Sunday, May 23 IST) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dana White and team have done a great job by stacking the fight card, which will be headlined by a bantamweight bout between former champion Cody Garbrandt and no.3 ranked Rob Font. Apart from the sure-to-be-incredible main event, UFC Vegas 27 will feature bouts like Yan Xiaonan vs Carla Esparza, Justin Tafa vs Jared Vanderaa, Felicia Spencer vs Norma Dumont Viana and others.
Here’s where fight fans can watch the UFC Vegas 27 live stream, Font vs Garbrandt fight card and how to watch UFC Vegas 27 in India.
UFC Vegas 27: Font vs Garbrandt will be streamed live in India. The Preliminary card of the event will kick off on Saturday at 4:30 AM on Sunday, while the main card will begin at 7:30 AM. Both cards will be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN + under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have premium accounts, you can watch the Vettori vs Holland fight live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 in India. MMA Fans can also see the complete UFC 27 fight card on SonyLIV, Airtel TV and Jio TV apps.