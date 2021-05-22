UFC Vegas 27 Live Stream: Font Vs Garbrandt Fight Card, Preview, Where To Watch In India

UFC Vegas 27: Font vs Garbrandt (also known as UFC Fight Night 188 or UFC on ESPN+ 46) will take place on Saturday, May 22 (Sunday, May 23 IST) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dana White and team have done a great job by stacking the fight card, which will be headlined by a bantamweight bout between former champion Cody Garbrandt and no.3 ranked Rob Font. Apart from the sure-to-be-incredible main event, UFC Vegas 27 will feature bouts like Yan Xiaonan vs Carla Esparza, Justin Tafa vs Jared Vanderaa, Felicia Spencer vs Norma Dumont Viana and others.

Here’s where fight fans can watch the UFC Vegas 27 live stream, Font vs Garbrandt fight card and how to watch UFC Vegas 27 in India.

UFC streaming: Font vs Garbrandt schedule

US date: Saturday, May 22, 2021

US time: Saturday, 4:00 PM ET (Preliminary card), 7:00 PM ET (Main card)

Indian date: Sunday, May 23, 2021

Indian time: Sunday, 4:30 AM IST (Preliminary card), 7:30 AM IST (Main card)

Location: UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Vegas 27 Live Stream: How to watch UFC Vegas 27 in India?

UFC Vegas 27: Font vs Garbrandt will be streamed live in India. The Preliminary card of the event will kick off on Saturday at 4:30 AM on Sunday, while the main card will begin at 7:30 AM. Both cards will be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN + under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have premium accounts, you can watch the Vettori vs Holland fight live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 in India. MMA Fans can also see the complete UFC 27 fight card on SonyLIV, Airtel TV and Jio TV apps.

UFC 27 fight card: Font vs Garbrandt fight card

Main card

Bantamweight bout: Rob Font vs Cody Garbrandt

Women's Strawweight bout: Yan Xiaonan vs Carla Esparza

Heavyweight bout: Justin Tafa vs Jared Vanderaa

Women's Featherweight bout: Felicia Spencer vs Norma Dumont Viana

Featherweight bout: Ricardo Ramos vs Bill Algeo

Middleweight bout: Jack Hermansson vs Edmen Shahbazyan

Preliminary card

Heavyweight bout: Ben Rothwell vs Chris Barnett

Welterweight bout: Court McGee vs Cláudio Silva

Flyweight bout: Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs Victor Rodriguez

Featherweight bout: Josh Culibao vs Sha Yilan

Catchweight (128.5 lb) bout: David Dvořák vs Juancamilo Ronderos

Lightweight bout: Damir Hadžović vs Yancy Medeiros

Lightweight bout: Rafael Alves vs Damir Ismagulov

