UFC Vegas 48: Jamahal Hill's Brutal Knockout Of Johnny Walker Goes Viral; Watch

American MMA star Jamahal Hill made headlines after earning a victory over Johnny Walker in the main event of UFC 48 on Saturday night. Hill knocked out Walker, two minutes 55 seconds into the fight after pouncing onto the top of him and delivering the final blow on the ground.

Walker, earlier, fell awkwardly on the mat, after being hit with a single right hand from Hill. In the process, Hill made a statement to the rest of the division, coming off his win against Jimmy Crute.

Watch the viral video of Jamahal Hill knocking out Johnny Walker:

MMA fans react to the viral video

Meanwhile, as the clip of Jamahal’s final punch to send Johnny down quickly went viral on social media, fans had a lot to say about it. MMA fans pointed out that the way Walker went limp while falling was similar to another knockout of his. Few fans had a hard time believing what they saw while saying they can’t get over how Walker fell.

I still can’t get over how Johnny Walker fell lol — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) February 20, 2022

I feel bad for Johnny Walker. He seems like a nice, if weird guy, who just wants to get better at MMA without quite knowing how.



I hope he has success and makes money — NCAA Ngannou (@P4Stan) February 20, 2022

At the same time, other fans defended the Brazilian by saying he is in the wrong weight class.

Among the many reactions about Walker, a fan mentioned in his tweet that Johnny Walker was once projected as the one to defeat UFC superstar Jon Jones. "This sport moves quickly and brutally", the user concluded.

Johnny Walker was always way over hyped lol https://t.co/z4qrYtp5Nc — Mike 🏝👦🏻 (@MikeChav32) February 20, 2022

I like Hill so please don't overrate him cause he KOed Johnny Walker — Frank the orphan crippler (@FOrphanCrippler) February 20, 2022

Remember the narrative that Johnny Walker was the one to beat Jon Jones?



This sport moves quickly and brutally — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) February 20, 2022

UFC Fight Night Hill vs Walker: Full Results

Jamahal Hill defeated Johnny Walker by a KO at 2:55 in the first round of the light heavyweight bout

Kyle Daukaus defeated Jamie Pickett by submission at 4:59 in the first round of the middleweight bout

Parker Porter defeated Alan Baudot by a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) in the heavyweight bout

Jim Miller defeated Nikolas Motta by TKO at 1:58 in the second round of the lightweight bout

Joaquin Buckley defeated Abdul Razak Alhassan by a split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) in the middleweight bout

David Onama defeated Gabriel Benitez by TKO at 4:24 in the first round of the featherweight bout

Stephanie Egger defeated Jessica-Rose Clark by submission at 3:44 in the first round of the bantamweight bout

Chas Skelly defeated Mark Striegl by TKO at 2:01 in the second round of the featherweight bout

Gloria de Paula defeated Diana Belbita by a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) in the in the strawweight bout

Chad Anheliger defeated Jesse Strader by TKO at 3:33 in the third round of the bantamweight bout

Jonathan Pearce defeated Christian Rodriguez by a unanimous decision in the featherweight bout (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Mario Bautista defeated Jay Perrin by a unanimous decision in the bantamweight bout (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

