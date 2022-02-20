UFC Vegas 48: Jamahal Hill's Brutal Knockout Of Johnny Walker Goes Viral; Watch

Quick links:
Image: @ufc/Instagram
American MMA star Jamahal Hill made headlines after earning a victory over Johnny Walker in the main event of UFC 48 on Saturday night. Hill knocked out Walker, two minutes 55 seconds into the fight after pouncing onto the top of him and delivering the final blow on the ground.
Walker, earlier, fell awkwardly on the mat, after being hit with a single right hand from Hill. In the process, Hill made a statement to the rest of the division, coming off his win against Jimmy Crute.
SWEET DREAMS. First round knockout for Jamahal Hill. #UFCVegas48 pic.twitter.com/6JiXVg9LGH— runningmma (@runningmma) February 20, 2022
Meanwhile, as the clip of Jamahal’s final punch to send Johnny down quickly went viral on social media, fans had a lot to say about it. MMA fans pointed out that the way Walker went limp while falling was similar to another knockout of his. Few fans had a hard time believing what they saw while saying they can’t get over how Walker fell.
I still can’t get over how Johnny Walker fell lol— Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) February 20, 2022
I feel bad for Johnny Walker. He seems like a nice, if weird guy, who just wants to get better at MMA without quite knowing how.— NCAA Ngannou (@P4Stan) February 20, 2022
I hope he has success and makes money
A Twitter user saw the funny side of the knockout and said, “I feel bad for Johnny Walker. He seems like a nice, if weird guy, who just wants to get better at MMA without quite knowing how. I hope he has success and makes money”. At the same time, other fans defended the Brazilian by saying he is in the wrong weight class.
Among the many reactions about Walker, a fan mentioned in his tweet that Johnny Walker was once projected as the one to defeat UFC superstar Jon Jones. "This sport moves quickly and brutally", the user concluded.
Johnny Walker was always way over hyped lol https://t.co/z4qrYtp5Nc— Mike 🏝👦🏻 (@MikeChav32) February 20, 2022
I like Hill so please don't overrate him cause he KOed Johnny Walker— Frank the orphan crippler (@FOrphanCrippler) February 20, 2022
Remember the narrative that Johnny Walker was the one to beat Jon Jones?— Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) February 20, 2022
This sport moves quickly and brutally