UFC Vegas 48: Jamahal Hill's Brutal Knockout Of Johnny Walker Goes Viral; Watch

Jamahal Hill defeated Johnny Walker after brutally knocking him out in the first round of the light heavyweight bout at the UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

UFC Vegas 48

Image: @ufc/Instagram


American MMA star Jamahal Hill made headlines after earning a victory over Johnny Walker in the main event of UFC 48 on Saturday night. Hill knocked out Walker, two minutes 55 seconds into the fight after pouncing onto the top of him and delivering the final blow on the ground.

Walker, earlier, fell awkwardly on the mat, after being hit with a single right hand from Hill. In the process, Hill made a statement to the rest of the division, coming off his win against Jimmy Crute.

Watch the viral video of Jamahal Hill knocking out Johnny Walker:

MMA fans react to the viral video

Meanwhile, as the clip of Jamahal’s final punch to send Johnny down quickly went viral on social media, fans had a lot to say about it. MMA fans pointed out that the way Walker went limp while falling was similar to another knockout of his. Few fans had a hard time believing what they saw while saying they can’t get over how Walker fell. 

A Twitter user saw the funny side of the knockout and said, “I feel bad for Johnny Walker. He seems like a nice, if weird guy, who just wants to get better at MMA without quite knowing how. I hope he has success and makes money”. At the same time, other fans defended the Brazilian by saying he is in the wrong weight class.

Among the many reactions about Walker, a fan mentioned in his tweet that Johnny Walker was once projected as the one to defeat UFC superstar Jon Jones. "This sport moves quickly and brutally", the user concluded.

UFC Fight Night Hill vs Walker: Full Results

  • Jamahal Hill defeated Johnny Walker by a KO at 2:55 in the first round of the light heavyweight bout
  • Kyle Daukaus defeated Jamie Pickett by submission at 4:59 in the first round of the middleweight bout
  • Parker Porter defeated Alan Baudot by a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) in the heavyweight bout
  • Jim Miller defeated Nikolas Motta by TKO at 1:58 in the second round of the lightweight bout
  • Joaquin Buckley defeated Abdul Razak Alhassan by a split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) in the middleweight bout
  • David Onama defeated Gabriel Benitez by  TKO at 4:24 in the first round of the featherweight bout
  • Stephanie Egger defeated Jessica-Rose Clark by submission at 3:44 in the first round of the bantamweight bout
  • Chas Skelly defeated Mark Striegl by TKO at 2:01 in the second round of the featherweight bout 
  • Gloria de Paula defeated Diana Belbita by a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) in the in the strawweight bout
  • Chad Anheliger defeated Jesse Strader by TKO at 3:33 in the third round of the bantamweight bout
  • Jonathan Pearce defeated Christian Rodriguez by a unanimous decision in the  featherweight bout (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Mario Bautista defeated Jay Perrin by a unanimous decision in the bantamweight bout (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

(Image: @ufc/Instagram)

