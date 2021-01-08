UFC’s Irwin Rivera Arrested On Charges Of Attempted Murder Of His Sisters: Reports

UFC’s bantamweight star Irwin Rivera was arrested on Thursday by Florida police and was charged with two counts of attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his two sisters. According to a police report (via Dailymail), Rivera’s younger sister, 22, was found “lying adjacent to the roadway covered in blood with multiple wounds throughout her back, head and arm”. She told the investigating officers that she was stabbed by her brother and that her sister who was in the house was also attacked.

Irwin Rivera’s older sister, 33, was discovered inside the house with multiple stab wounds. She was also “covered in blood with multiple wounds to her back, face, arms and hands,” revealed the report. Both the sisters were staying in Rivera’s house and were awakened in the middle of the night after the UFC fighter attacked them. Despite getting stabbed, both the sisters survived and were soon moved to a nearby hospital.

Irwin Rivera arrested: UFC star reveals why he stabbed his sisters

Irwin Rivera, on the other hand, was arrested later and while talking to the police officers, admitted that he stabbed both of his sisters with a brass-knuckle knife. However, he added that he committed the crime because it was his purpose, told to him by a “higher power”. According to reports, because the crime took place in Florida, the 31-year-old could face life in prison or even a death penalty.

I was just sent this document by the police department pic.twitter.com/Z6ypCkmICx — Eric Kowal - MyMMANews.com (@MyMMANews) January 8, 2021

Irwin Rivera arrested: UFC releases statement

After the news went viral, UFC released a statement, claiming that they are investigating the “extremely troubling” incident. The statement claimed that the officials are talking to Rivera’s management who claim that the bantamweight star was “exhibiting behaviour consistent with mental health issues”. While UFC is fully co-operating with the law, they have made it clear that Irwin Rivera will not be offered any bout for the time being.

“The investigation is ongoing and any potential next steps including disciplinary action or medical attention will be determined upon the conclusion. Furthermore, UFC has informed Rivera’s management that he will not be offered a bout at this time.”

Irwin Rivera jailed: Irwin Rivera stats

Irwin Rivera is currently 1-2 inside the Octagon and is scheduled to fight Ray Rodriguez on March 13. However, as per UFC’s recent statement and Rivera’s current situation, the bout could be cancelled. Rivera had all three fights in 2020 with his last appearance coming in September against Andre Ewell where he lost via split decision.

