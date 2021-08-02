Last Updated:

UK Gold Medalist Tom Daley Caught Knitting In The Stands During Olympics; Twitter Reacts

Pictures and videos of Tom Daley knitting immediately caught the eye of the broadcasters and netizens who lauded him for being 'a true confident champ.'

Tom Daley

Image: @DalBologknees/Twitter


British Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley made headlines on Sunday after he was spotted knitting in the stands while watching the women's springboard diving final. The 27-year-old who recently clinched a Gold alongside Matty Lee in the men's synchronized 10-meter platform event was caught knitting a pink-and-purple pouch at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre as he looked on to watch the women's final. Pictures and videos of Tom Daley knitting immediately caught the eye of the broadcasters and netizens who lauded him for being 'a true confident champ.' The official page of the Tokyo Olympics also shared a post of Tom Daley knitting, which went viral on social media. 

Why does Tom Daley knit? 

After winning the Gold at Tokyo Olympics, Tom Daley had opened up on his love for knitting sharing the tiny pouch that he had spun for his Gold medal. The UK swimmer said that knitting, crochet and stitching had helped him stay calm during the whole process. He also shared images of the adorable pouch that he had made for his medal which features the UK flag on one side and the Canadian flag on the other. 

"Myself and Matty won the Olympics yesterday and I thought I would just come and say that the one thing that has kept me sane during this whole process is my love for knitting, crochet and all things stitching. This morning I made a little cosy pouch for my medal. It has the British flag on one side, and the Canadian flag on the other. It tucks in nicely. It is a nice pouch for me to carry my medal without getting scratched," he said.

Netizens react

 

 

