UK Gold Medalist Tom Daley Caught Knitting In The Stands During Olympics; Twitter Reacts

British Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley made headlines on Sunday after he was spotted knitting in the stands while watching the women's springboard diving final. The 27-year-old who recently clinched a Gold alongside Matty Lee in the men's synchronized 10-meter platform event was caught knitting a pink-and-purple pouch at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre as he looked on to watch the women's final. Pictures and videos of Tom Daley knitting immediately caught the eye of the broadcasters and netizens who lauded him for being 'a true confident champ.' The official page of the Tokyo Olympics also shared a post of Tom Daley knitting, which went viral on social media.

Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving. 🧶 pic.twitter.com/o17i6vsG2j — Olympics (@Olympics) August 1, 2021

Why does Tom Daley knit?

After winning the Gold at Tokyo Olympics, Tom Daley had opened up on his love for knitting sharing the tiny pouch that he had spun for his Gold medal. The UK swimmer said that knitting, crochet and stitching had helped him stay calm during the whole process. He also shared images of the adorable pouch that he had made for his medal which features the UK flag on one side and the Canadian flag on the other.

"Myself and Matty won the Olympics yesterday and I thought I would just come and say that the one thing that has kept me sane during this whole process is my love for knitting, crochet and all things stitching. This morning I made a little cosy pouch for my medal. It has the British flag on one side, and the Canadian flag on the other. It tucks in nicely. It is a nice pouch for me to carry my medal without getting scratched," he said.

What did @TeamGB's @TomDaley1994 do after winning an Olympic gold medal?



He knitted a little pouch for it 😍#TokyoOlympics (via IG/madewithlovebytomdaley) pic.twitter.com/SCg3lV3KIk — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2021

Netizens react

Tom Daley is knitting at the 3m women final #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/cyR5rGRRxE — Dal Bologknees 🍝 (@DalBologknees) August 1, 2021

What a champ! Mixing passions unashamedly… showing that this is entirely as it should be.



Anyone one of you judging him are the reason why showing this is important.



Because people still have issues that really make no sense. — 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️Wolfish🐺 (@unit_1974) August 1, 2021

Very calming. My grandad was a mine sweeper in the Navy during World War II. All the Navy men knitted to calm their nerves. — Fiona Kelly (@fjkelly666) August 1, 2021

What a lovely young man he is ❤️❤️ I’m so thrilled for him he got his gold 👏👏 — GlosMouse (@GlosMouse) August 1, 2021

Great idea, it's an ace way to bridge waiting times, it's relaxing and productive, more people and esp. men should take it up. — Sophia Jetta (@Wer_ko_der_ko) August 1, 2021