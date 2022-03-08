Ukraine Fencers Who Denied Playing Russia In World Cup Now Supply Food & Medicines In Kyiv

Andrii Scherba and Andrei Pogrebniak, who were part of the Ukrainian fencing team until ten days ago and were competing at the World Cup in Cairo, have returned home to help their countrymen deal with the Russia invasion. Scherba and Pogrebniak have taken it upon themselves to deliver vital medicines and food to trapped Ukrainians. Of those who have stayed back in Ukraine, still need vital medicines for threatening ailments, and Scherba and Pogrebniak are making sure they help them.

Just last week, Scherba and Pogrebniak were in Egypt with the Ukrainian fencing team to compete in the World Cup. However, the Ukrainian fencing team withdrew from the competition minutes before their round of 16 match against Russia. The Ukrainian team withdrew to protest the Russian invasion of their nation. They apologised to match officials and explained to them why they could not compete. The Ukrainian fencers were also spotted holding banners proclaiming 'Stop the war, save Ukraine'.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in the early hours of February 24. The Russian military invaded its neighbour through the land, air, and sea, bombing major Ukrainian military assets on Day 1 of the attack. The Ukrainian government imposed martial law in the country and urged all men aged 18 to 60 to pick up arms against the invading troops. However, Ukraine is currently allowing only those men to join the army who have some past military experiences, which is why Scherba and Pogrebniak have opted to deliver medicines and food to Ukrainians.

Scherba and Pogrebniak are not the only Ukrainian sportspersons who have joined the fight against Russia. Former tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky, who once defeated Roger Federer in the Wimbledon, has also returned to the country to fight against the Russians. At the time of Russia's invasion, he was holidaying with the family in Dubai. He moved his family to Hungary and returned to Ukraine to join the army reserves.

Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko, two former boxing champions, have also taken up arms against Russia. These are just a few examples of the Ukrainian people's incredible courage and patriotism that have been on the display in the days following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Image: International Fencing Federation)