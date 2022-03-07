Ukrainian Flyweight Maryna Moroz Bursts Into Tears In Post-fight Speech: 'I Want To Cry'

After defeating Mariya Agapova on Saturday night, Ukrainian UFC fighter Maryna Moroz sobbed as she described the situation in her war-torn nation. Moroz used the arm-triangle choke to defeat Agapova in the second round. Moroz spoke with Joe Rogan in the Octagon after the match, admitting that she was having a difficult time because of the war in Ukraine, as well as revealing that her family is currently in a "bad situation".

"My family is in Ukraine. I had a hard week. I'm worried, I cried because my family is in a bad situation right now. Thank you to everyone who messaged me to show support because it is a very hard week for me. I want to cry because of the war in my country. Thank you, everyone," Moroz said after registering a victory in UFC 272.

Powerful words after competing under extraordinary circumstances.



💙💛 Maryna Moroz with an unforgettable victory tonight. #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/SayMp4FT0T — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 6, 2022

Before her fight on Saturday, Moroz spoke to TMZ Sports, where she said that she doesn't want the war to continue. Moroz further added that she wants to support her country, her president, and the army in Ukraine and that she is "worried" about her family's wellbeing. Moroz said that she doesn't want something to happen to her family members because the situation in Ukraine is very dangerous. Moroz also issued a threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying "I love my country. Don't touch Ukraine".

The match between Moroz and Agapova took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States. Moroz gained top control in the first round itself and maintained it throughout the second round, in which she defeated Agapova using an arm-triangle choke. Moroz was amongst the four fighters who were handed an additional $50,000 bonus for their performances.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine on February 24. Russia invaded Ukraine through the land, air, and sea, targetting major military assets across the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed martial law and urged his countrymen to pick up arms against the invading Russian troops. Both sides are currently engaged in peace negotiations, the third round of which is slated to take place at the Polish-Belarusian border at 4:30 PM on Monday.

Image: ufc.com