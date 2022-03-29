Ukrainian Swimmer To Auction Tokyo Paralympic Gold Medal To Fund Military Amid War

In the midst of the continuing war with Russia, Ukrainian para-athlete Yevhen Bohodayko - who won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics - has announced his decision to sell his medal to help Ukraine. The proceeds from the sale, according to Bohodayko, would be donated to the Ukrainian Army, which is presently fighting the invading Russian troops in several major cities in the country, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, etc. Bohodayko had won the medal in the 100m breaststroke SB6 event last year.

Bohodayko is currently serving in the Ukrainian Army's non-combat unit, according to Ukrainian news outlet Zorya Londonsk. His current job entails collecting and delivering medicines and other supplies from warehouses to Army locations in Poltava, Ukraine.

In a recent interview with Ukrainian Vogue, Bohodayko expressed his delight at seeing athletes come out and support Ukraine. The multiple-medalist at several world tournaments also expressed hope for Ukraine's victory in the ongoing conflict, saying, "We are a nation, a tougher nation! Victory is upon us! Everything will be good. If you need help, get involved."

Meanwhile, German cyclist Tony Martin has decided to auction off his silver medal from the 2012 London Olympics to raise funds for the victims in Ukraine. Martin turned to his Instagram handle to announce his decision to sell off his "biggest trophy" from his cycling career, saying that he also wants to do his small part and help. Martin's medal will be up for auction until April 9th on United Charity's website and the current bid for his prized possession is over €15,200.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine via land, air, and sea on February 24. The ongoing war is Europe's biggest since World War II, affecting more than 3.8 million Ukrainians, who have been forced to leave the country. The Ukrainian government claims that more than 6,000 people have been killed so far in the conflict, while the United Nations (UN) estimates the number to be anywhere between 1,000-1,500. The United States and its allies have imposed harsh sanctions on Russia for what it claims to be an unprovoked "war of aggression".