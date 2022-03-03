Ukrainian Teen Biathlete Yevhen Malyshev Killed In Battle Against Russian Military

Former Ukrainian biathlete Yevhen Malyshev died while serving in the Ukrainian military amidst the ongoing war against Russia, International Biathlon Union (IBU) confirmed on Wednesday. Malyshev was only 19 years old at the time of his demise. Malyshev, like the rest of his countrymen in recent times, had joined the military after Russia launched an all-out attack on Ukraine. The IBU issued a statement, where it condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine.

"The EB expresses its deepest condolences on the loss of former Ukrainian biathlete Yevhen Malyshev (19), who died this week serving in the Ukrainian military. The EB once again condemns the Russian attacks on Ukraine and the support provided by Belarus and reiterates its hope for an immediate end to the war," the IBU said in its statement.

The Executive Board once again condemns the Russian attacks on Ukraine and the support provided by Belarus. — International Biathlon Union (@biathlonworld) March 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the IBU has also suspended the Russian and Belarusian flag, anthems, and symbols in response to the ongoing conflict in the region. The IBU's decision came days after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) urged sporting bodies from across the world to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from taking part in any international event. Following IOC's recommendations, the UEFA and FIFA suspended the Russian national team and clubs from taking part in all competitions.

Russia-Ukraine war

As far as the war is concerned, Russia invaded Ukraine through the land, air, and sea last Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the attack in a pre-dawn address to the nation. On Day 1 of the attack, Russia mainly focused on destroying major Ukrainian military assets across the country. In response, the Ukrainian government imposed martial law and urged citizens to pick up arms to fight the invading army.

As per the Ukrainian government statistics, more than 2,000 civilians, including Ukrainian soldiers have been killed so far in the war. Russia confirmed on Tuesday that 498 Russian soldiers had been killed with over 1,500 injured.

Image: @ZarinaZabrisky/Twitter/AP