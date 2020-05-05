UL Vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live

Quick links:
Unity 7-Eleven Lions will take on China Trust Brothers in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on May 5, 2020. The match will be played in Taiwan and will commence at 4:05 PM IST. Fans can play the UL vs CTB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the UL vs CTB Dream11 prediction, the UL vs CTB Dream11 top picks and UL vs CTB Dream11 team.
Chu, Yu-Hsien hits record-breaking 10th home run in the first 13 games! Unbelievable night!😍— CPBL 中華職棒 (@CPBL) May 3, 2020
Get an account and watch #TAIWAN baseball on #CPBLTV ⚾https://t.co/MhisEVKoPa⚾#StayHome and watch #CPBL@CTBC_Brothers@RakutenMonkeys pic.twitter.com/HgRYkm28xC
Cheng Kai-Wen, Su Chih-Chieh, Lin An-Ko, Chiang Liang-Wei, Tang Chao-Ting, Chen Chieh-Hsien, Lin Ching-Kai, Chen Yung-Chi, Kuo Fu-Lin, Yang Chia-Wei, Pan Chieh-Kai, Teng Chih-Wei, Chiang Chen-Yen, Pan Wei-Lun, Lin Chi-Wei, Chen Yun-Wen, Wang Yu-Pu, Liu Hsuan-Ta, Huang Chun-Yen, Chiu Hao-Chun, Cheng Chun-Jen, Lin Hang, Chen Chung-Yu, Lin Yu-Le
@PitchingNinja How about some love for 黃恩賜(Huang En-Sih) of the Chinatrust Brothers of the CPBL for this nasty two-seamer? pic.twitter.com/HTFHc0VuwL— CTBC Brothers US (@BrosChinaTrust) April 16, 2020
Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Kao Yu-Chieh
Our UL vs CTB Dream11 prediction is that China Trust Brothers will win this game.
