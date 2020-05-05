UL Vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live

Unity 7-Eleven Lions will take on China Trust Brothers in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on May 5, 2020. The match will be played in Taiwan and will commence at 4:05 PM IST. Fans can play the UL vs CTB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the UL vs CTB Dream11 prediction, the UL vs CTB Dream11 top picks and UL vs CTB Dream11 team.

Also Read | Manchester City's Home Kit For 2020-21 Leaked By Puma, But Fans Are Far From Happy

UL vs CTB Dream11 Team

UL vs CTB Dream11 Top Picks

Lin An-Ko (Captain) Su Chih-Chieh (Vice-captain) Kuo Fu-Lin Su Wei-Ta Yueh Tung-Hua

Also Read | Leroy Sane Is Overpriced, Not An Absolute Top Player: Bayern Munich Great Jupp Heynckes

UL vs CTB Dream11 team

UL vs CTB Dream11 team: Unity 7-Eleven Lions

Cheng Kai-Wen, Su Chih-Chieh, Lin An-Ko, Chiang Liang-Wei, Tang Chao-Ting, Chen Chieh-Hsien, Lin Ching-Kai, Chen Yung-Chi, Kuo Fu-Lin, Yang Chia-Wei, Pan Chieh-Kai, Teng Chih-Wei, Chiang Chen-Yen, Pan Wei-Lun, Lin Chi-Wei, Chen Yun-Wen, Wang Yu-Pu, Liu Hsuan-Ta, Huang Chun-Yen, Chiu Hao-Chun, Cheng Chun-Jen, Lin Hang, Chen Chung-Yu, Lin Yu-Le

@PitchingNinja How about some love for 黃恩賜(Huang En-Sih) of the Chinatrust Brothers of the CPBL for this nasty two-seamer? pic.twitter.com/HTFHc0VuwL — CTBC Brothers US (@BrosChinaTrust) April 16, 2020

UL vs CTB Dream11 team: China Trust Brothers

Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Kao Yu-Chieh

Also Read | Harry Kane Should Sign For Manchester United, Insists Dimitar Berbatov

UL vs CTB Dream11 prediction

Our UL vs CTB Dream11 prediction is that China Trust Brothers will win this game.

Note: The UL vs CTB Dream11 prediction, UL vs CTB Dream11 top picks and UL vs CTB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The UL vs CTB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Set To Be Paid £600,000 A Week By PSG To Keep Madrid Interest Away: Reports