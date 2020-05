UL Vs FBG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live

UniLions will take on Fubon Guardians in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on May 9, 2020. The match will be played on Saturday in Taiwan and will commence at 4:05 pm IST. Fans can play the UL vs FBG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the UL vs FBG Dream11 prediction, the UL vs FBG Dream11 top picks and UL vs FBG Dream11 team.

UL vs FBG Dream11 team update from the May 8 clash

Our fans in the stands witnessed starter #81 Shih-Peng Chen toss seven innings of two-run ball while fanning seven for a #QualityStart, as we defeat the #UniLions 7-6 to take the series opener tonight!



UL vs FBG Dream11 prediction

UL vs FBG Dream11 prediction - UniLions squad

Cheng Kai-Wen, Su Chih-Chieh, Lin An-Ko, Chiang Liang-Wei, Tang Chao-Ting, Chen Chieh-Hsien, Lin Ching-Kai, Chen Yung-Chi, Kuo Fu-Lin, Yang Chia-Wei, Pan Chieh-Kai, Teng Chih-Wei, Chiang Chen-Yen, Pan Wei-Lun, Lin Chi-Wei, Chen Yun-Wen, Wang Yu-Pu, Liu Hsuan-Ta, Huang Chun-Yen, Chiu Hao-Chun, Cheng Chun-Jen, Lin Hang, Chen Chung-Yu, Lin Yu-Le.

UL vs FBG Dream11 prediction - Fubon Guardians squad

Kao Kuo-Lin, Chen Pin-Chieh, Lin Che-Hsuan, Hu Chin-Lung, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Sen-Hsu, Chen Kai-Lun, Fan Kuo-Chen, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lo Kuo-Hua, Lin Chen-Hua, Lin Yi-Hao, Fan Yu-Yu, Tsai Ming-Jin, Wang Wei-Yung, Chiang Kuo-Hao, Bryan Woodall, Henry Sosa, Chen Shih-Peng, Fang Ke-Wei, Lin Yu-Ying, Dai Pei-Feng

UL vs FBG Dream11 match schedule

Date - Saturday, May 9, 2020

Game timing - 4:05 pm IST

Venue - Taiwan

UL vs FBG Dream11 prediction: UL vs FBG Dream11 top picks

Here are the UL vs FBG Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points:

Outfielders: Su Chih-Chieh, Lin An-Ko (C)

Infielders: Chiang Chih-Hsien, Chen Chieh-Hsien (VC), Chen Yung-Chi, Kuo Fu-Lin

Pitcher: Lo Kuo-Hua

Catcher: Chen Chung-Yu

UL vs FBG Dream11 team and match prediction

UniLions start as favourites against Fubon Guardians in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on Saturday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these UL vs FBG Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The UL vs FBG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

