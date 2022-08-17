Ultimate Kho Kho: Adarsh Mohite Shines As Telugu Yoddhas Beat Rajasthan Warriors

Riding on Adarsh Mohite’s brilliant all-round show, Rajasthan Telugu Yoddhas notched up their second successive win in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho by thrashing Rajasthan Warriors with 21 points at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Pune, Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Mohite impressed in the defence as he spent three minutes 43 seconds on the field in the first innings and then scored 10 points to guide Telugu Yoddhas to a convincing 68-47 win.

Besides Mohite, Prasad Padye scored 13 points for Telugu Yoddhas in attack with two dives while Rohan Shingade also scored 10 points.

For Rajasthan Warriors, captain Majhar Jamadar struck 17 points by capturing six wickets which included six dives. Shushant Kaldhone took four wickets, scoring nine points.

Earlier Rajasthan Warriors won the toss and chose to defend. Telugu Yoddhas started off with the powerplay by activating two wazirs—Sachin Bhargo and Pratik Waikar.

Rajasthan’s Akshay Ganpule and Govind Yadav tested the defence of Telugu Yoddhas and also earned two defence bonus points for the side. However, Arun Gunki captured Govind with a brilliant pole dive to dismiss the first opposition batch in two minutes and 36 seconds as Yoddhas continued aggression to end the first turn with 24-2 lead.

Rajasthan responded well in attack but Mohite stayed unbeaten and spent more than three minutes on the mat ensuring Telugu Yoddhas complete the first innings with 30-20 lead.



Telugu Yoddhas didn’t let momentum slip and extended their lead by scoring an impressive 36 points in the first seven minutes of second innings while attacking.

They further maintained their dominance in the final turn as well to seal the match quite comfortably.

Later tonight, Gujarat Giants will lock horns with Odisha Juggernauts in the second match of the third day.

India’s first-ever franchise-based Kho-Kho league has been taking place at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Pune, Maharashtra with the final scheduled on September 4.

Promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India, Ultimate Kho Kho has been telecasted live in five languages on Sony Sports Network—SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi & Marathi) SONY TEN 4 (Telugu & Tamil) as well as streamed live on SonyLIV.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Khiladis will take on Gujarat Giants while Chennai Quick Guns will face Telugu Yoddhas.

Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors and Telugu Yoddhas are the six franchises battling it out for the title over a period of 22 days.

With two matches each day, live coverage begins at 7:00 PM IST.

Image: Twitter/UltimateKhoKho