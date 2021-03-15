Ultimate Kho Kho Gets Massive Boost As Sony Sports Network Agrees To Landmark Media Deal

The Ultimate Kho Kho has received a massive boost through its digital broadcast deal. Quite recently, the Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) signed a multi-year television and streaming deal with India’s first ever professional Kho Kho league. The Ultimate Kho Kho league is scheduled to launch in 2021.

SonyLIV app bags Ultimate Kho Kho streaming and television rights

SPNI’s Chief Revenue Officer Rajesh Kaul recently stated that their focus is to “promote a multi-sport culture in India”. According to the network’s official, the Ultimate Kho Kho is a great addition to their sports portfolio. In his official statement, he added that Kho Kho is an “extremely popular traditional Indian sport” and they are happy to be on-board by showcasing the upcoming Ultimate Kho Kho League for their television and SonyLIV app viewers.

Meanwhile Amit Burman, Dabur Group Chairman and one of the promoters of Ultimate Kho Kho, has stated that the league will bring back the “oldest sport packaged in a modern avatar”. Referring to their association with the Sony Sports Network, he added that the league has the potential to not only “revolutionise” the sport, but its television experience will be “unique” for the audiences. Burman claimed that the league will be something that “no one has ever witnessed before”.

Events & opportunities like these do not end;rather mark the beginning of a new era. As we host closing ceremony of the national scientific training camp,we look up to great future for the game & players #UltimateKhoKho #LetsRiseLetsKho @SudhanshuBJP @KKFIOfficial @tenzingniyogi pic.twitter.com/Xn6OifHvGM — Ultimate Kho Kho (@ultimatekhokho) February 15, 2021

The Tokyo Olympics 2021 is scheduled to commence on July 23 and it will conclude on August 8. The 15-day multi-sport extravaganza will feature 339 events across 33 sports. As it turns out, Kho Kho will not be one of the sporting events associated with this year’s Olympics, despite of earlier talks and reports.

Originally, the Olympics was slated to be held back in 2020 in Tokyo itself. However, the prevailing coronavirus threat prompted the event to be postponed by a year. While sports like karate, surfing and skateboarding are set to make their Olympics debut this year, sports like baseball and softball will be making a return after a gap of 13 years.

