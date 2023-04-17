Umar Kremlev, IBA President, Criticises Political Interference In International Sports

As part of the Golden Belt Series tournament in Morocco, the International Boxing Association (IBA) leadership held an open press conference, accompanied by several international boxing luminaries, including Roy Jones, Jr.

Mr. Kremlev wasted no time in getting to his main point—the IBA’s disappointment with the USA Boxing Federation’s recent announcement of a World Championship boycott. “Organizations that urge their athletes to boycott the Championships…have no right to prevent their athletes from competing.” He elaborated “Those who actively attempt to (prevent athletes from competing) are even worse—representation for every individual country’s culture is important to us, and we will protect all of our competitors.”

He continued “International sporting events such as ours were created to unite the world. The IBA stands for peace and harmony among all the boxers, and by extension, their countries—any disputes are resolved in the ring.”

Mr. Kremlev additionally stressed the need for impartial officials, advocating that his colleagues in the sporting world “keep (political) officials from attaining places in leadership, thereby avoiding conflicts and ensuring that more international sports competitions can take place.”

Mr. Kremlev then singled out the current USA administration for criticism. “It is not the USA, nor its athletes and people but the elected officials who come and go that are currently the cause of many of these issues. This is not the opinion of the athletes and the people.” He added that such behavior “violates the integrity of sport and culture.”

He went on to pledge support to any US boxer who wished to compete. “The IBA will do its utmost to help athletes from the USA to participate in the World Boxing Championships including financial assistance, if needed…we will fight for each and every country to give them a chance to participate in our tournaments representing their flag and anthem.”

Mr. Kremlev took a moment to thank the media for their continued support, and encouraged them to “focus more on sports and less on politics.”

As he closed his remarks, Mr. Kremlev once again stressed that sports and politics should never mix. “Administrators and politicians who make these decisions for the athletes shouldn’t be involved in any sport” he said.