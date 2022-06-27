Umpires Make 8 Ejections After Ugly Mass Altercation Halts Mariners-Angels MLB Game Midway

The Major League Baseball (MLB) match between Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners on Sunday witnessed horrifying scenes as both contending teams were involved in a heated on-field physical brawl. The incident was first ignited when the Angels decided on Sunday to go ahead with their little-used reliever Andrew Wantz as their opener on the mound. The Mariners were concerned over this matter as they suspected the Angels would look to get the payback for a fastball in the previous game, which went awfully close to Mike Trout’s head.

While Angels insisted that payback was not something they wanted, Wantz threw a pitch just behind Julio Rodriguez’s head in the first inning and hit Jesse Winker in the hip as the second inning commenced. This resulted in an angry brawl involving both teams, which then witnessed six players from both teams, and both managers removed from the stadium.

Meanwhile, the brawl took place after Mariners’ Jesse Winker charged the Angels’ dugout, having already yelled at Angels interim manager Phil Nevin. The game was delayed for about 18 minutes due to the brawl, which saw threw numerous punches in the melee. Wantz, Raisel Iglesias and Ryan Tepera were the Angels players to get ejected, alongside, Winker, Rodgriguez, and J.P. Crawford from the Mariners.

Watch: massive altercation during Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners match:

What has been said so far?

According to a report by The Associated Press, LA’s interim manager Phil Nevin said it was his team’s eighth game in 11 days against Seattle, and added that incidents like this take place due to the stringent schedule.

“Look, you play eight games in a matter of a week against the same team, things like this happen. The scheduling, tensions, that’s baseball sometimes, unfortunately. There’s some ugly incidents once in a while. I think that’s just what happened today,” Nevil said.

Meanwhile, Mariners starter Marco Gonzales termed the action by Wantz as classless and slammed him for his intentions. “To throw at Julio, who’s a kid, over something that happened last night when we were trying to win a ballgame in the ninth inning (and not) put the tying run on base, it’s just classless to come out and change your pitcher before the game. It’s clear. The intention is clear,” Gonzales said.

What did Andrew Wantz say?

In the meantime, Wantz also shed his thoughts on the entire on-field drama and said he was sweating a lot during the game. “It was sweaty. I was sweating. First day game I’ve pitched in (in the majors), and that’s that. The second one to Winker was a cut fastball inside and (I) just yanked it. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

