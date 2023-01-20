Under-fire WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Ducks Media, Cancels Presser; Fields Son To Speak Out

Under-fire Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday cancelled his press conference and fielded his MLA son Pratik Bhushan Singh to speak out for him.

Pratik told the media that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will speak to the media on January 22 after the Annual General Meet of WFI. He also informed that the federation has given an official statement to the sports ministry.

"We are not formally authorised to speak anything on this issue. He (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) will address the media on January 22 at the Annual General Meet of WFI. We have given our official statement to the Sports Ministry," he said.

According to sources, Brijbhushan, who is a sixth-time Lok Sabha MP from UP's Kaisarganj constituency, has responded to the Sports Ministry on allegations against him. The details regarding his reply are unknown.

Earlier in the day, Brij Bhushan termed the protests by wrestlers as "dharna of Shaheen Bagh" and stated that he would not quit.

"The protest by wrestlers against me is the dharna of Shaheen Bagh," Singh, a sixth-time Lok Sabha MP from UP's Kaisarganj constituency, said.

Eminent Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat and others have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since January 18 against Brij Bhushan accusing him of sexual harassment and intimidation.

On Thursday, wrestlers met union sports minister Anurag Thakur but the meeting remained inconclusive. The agitating wrestlers have also reached out to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), urging the formation of an enquiry committee to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment against Singh.