Under Fire, WFI Chief Continues To Spin 'conspiracy' Theory As Clock Ticks For Resignation

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has come under fire after wrestlers levelled allegations of sexual harassment against him, announced that he will hold a press conference on Friday in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda against the "conspiracy" against him. This development comes after sources revealed that the Union Sports Ministry on Thursday issued a 24-hour deadline to Brij Bhushan to quit his post or be sacked.

However, the WFI president on Friday continued to spin his "conspiracy" theory as the clock ticks for his resignation. In his Facebook post, Brij Bhushan said that he will hold a press conference on Friday at around 12 PM, wherein he will "expose the political conspiracy against wrestling and dignity of women wrestlers."

Notably, earlier on Wednesday, when the country's top wrestlers staged their protest against the WFI and its president, Singh used a "conspiracy" theory to refute charges against him saying that some industrialist was behind the ongoing wrestlers' protest. "There is a hand of someone very big in this, some industrialist is involved...It is a conspiracy," Brij Bhushan Singh had said.

Notably, Singh was accused of sexually and mentally harassing female athletes and coaches and wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik were demanding his ouster while staging protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Brij Bhushan given 24-hrs to quit

On Thursday, sources informed Republic that the Sports Ministry issued a 24-hour deadline to the WFI president to quit his post. Following the late-night meeting between Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and protesting wrestlers on Thursday, it is understood that WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been asked to quit within 24 hours or be sacked. The Sports Ministry has agreed to a complete overhaul of the WFI.

Moreover, Thakur asked the wrestlers to wait for the WFI to reply to the Government of India's notice. Anurag Thakur also assured them of a probe into the claims made by the wrestlers. The WFI is likely to submit the report by 3 PM on Friday.