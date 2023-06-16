Unidentified Man Detained For Trying To Barge Into Brij Bhushan Singh's House

A person was detained for suspicious activity and forcefully entering the residence of BJP MP and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday morning. Brij Bhushan informed that the suspect tried to enter from the back gate of the house where there was no security deployed by the Delhi police. Notably, on Thursday, a 1500-page chargesheet was filed by Delhi Police against the WFI chief, who is facing the heat following the protest by India’s top wrestlers who have accused him of sexual harassment.

3 things you need to know:

Delhi police have detained a man who tried to barge into the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's residence on Friday

The WFI chief claimed of receiving multiple death threats after the initiation of the wrestlers' protest.

About 1500-page chargesheet filed was filed against Bhushan on Thursday for offences of sexual harassment and stalking elaborates statements of all six female wrestlers with supporting evidence.

Man detained from Brij Bhushan's residence

Republic TV has learnt that in the wee hours of Friday (June 16), an unidentified man was continuously banging on the back door of Brij Bhushan's Delhi residence. The guard of the house opened the door to check when he noticed the man trying to barge inside the house. As the suspected man tried to forcibly enter the house, the guard immediately called the police and the suspect was detained.

Speaking about the incident, Bhushan stated that he has been receiving phone calls in which he was being constantly threatened. He further stated that there were not enough police forces deployed at the back gate and now the security has been heightened in all the entrances.

"I was getting many threat calls for the past months. There are many who have threatened me since the time wrestlers started protesting. Many videos are available on social media. I don't know who this man is but police officials are investigating. But in the morning hours no one from Delhi police as part of security was deployed at the back gate and therefore it happened. I have spoken to Delhi police now they have deployed extra forces at back entry and front entry," said BJP MP.

The Delhi police refuted the charges made by the media stating that no weapons were recovered from the detained suspect and the investigation is underway. An official of Parliament Street police station said that the suspected person is now detained and the details provided by him are being verified.

The official said, "The suspect is constantly changing his statements. He has shown us some documents from IBHAS hospital where he is getting treatment. A sufficient force of Delhi police has now been deployed at Brij Bhushan's. The police team acted on time. No weapon has been found for now as it's showing in media but the information has yet not been verified by us.'

Notably, the protesting wrestlers - Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia - who have been demanding the arrest of the WFI chief had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night, June 3, according to sources. Singh had maintained a defiant stand and also challenged the protesting wrestlers stating that if a single allegation against him is proven, he would "hang himself".