Union Min Anurag Thakur Urges Sports Federations In India To Plan Big For Next Olympics

With the Indian contingent to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics displaying their best performance in the global games so far, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, urged sports federations across the country to draw up a set of strategies for the upcoming 2024 and 2028 Olympics. The minister also wants sportspersons from India to improve their position and prove their mettle in the games in future.

Sports Minister desires to improve India's position in Olympics

"All the sports federations have to play an important role, and we have to work together to formulate a big project so that in 2024 and 2028, India's position improves further," Thakur, who also holds the Information and Broadcasting portfolio, said while interacting with media persons on Sunday. The Union Minister is on a visit to Bengaluru to participate in a series of events, including interaction with the athletes of the Sports Authority of India.

Thakur lauds government's efforts to promote sportspersons

Sports Minister Thakur stated that the public perception towards sports has changed, and with the government providing the right momentum to the sportspersons, India's has manifested an impressive performance in the Olympics and Paralympics. "The biggest thing is the changing attitude towards sports. When the government is giving all sorts of facilities, and when Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself speaks to the sportspersons and encourages them, it has an impact on every section of the society, whether be it individual, corporate, sports associations or any other organisation," Thakur said.

The Union Minister also recollected that people congratulated and complimented him for India's feat in the Olympics and Paralympics while travelling on a flight.

'Olympics games receiving huge attention'

Heaping praises on Olympians for their remarkable achievement, Thakur stated the Olympic games is now receiving huge attention from the audience, something that the game of cricket used to get.

The Indian contingent has bagged seven medals in the Tokyo Olympics, including one gold, two silvers and four bronze. While in Paralympics this year, India has clutched 19 medals, including five gold and eight silver.

(With Inputs from PTI)

(Picture by Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur, Twitter)