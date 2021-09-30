Union Min Ashwini Vaishnaw Outlays Plans For Bettering Careers Of Railways' Sportspersons

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently attended a felicitation ceremony of the Railway's medal winners and participants of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. During the event, the Ashwini Vaishnaw honoured Indian Railways' 25 medalists and six coaches who took part in the Tokyo Games 2020. While handing out the medals, the Railways Minister underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to provide the best facilities for railway sportspersons.

While expressing his happiness over the performance of the hockey team in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, Railways Minister Vaishnaw spoke about the contributions made by the railways for hockey over the last 50 years. A total of Rs. 12,97,50,000 in 'Special Cash Awards' was given to Railway sportspersons and coaches during the felicitation ceremony. This was besides the Railway Sports Promotion Board's regular cash awards - Rs. 3 cr to gold medalists; Rs. 2 cr to silver medalist; Rs 1 cr for Bronze recipients. As for the coaches Rs 25 lakh was offered to (gold medalists); Rs. 20 lakh (silver) and Rs 15 lakh (Bronze).

Vaishnaw assures career progression of railway sportsmen even after retirement

Ashwini Vaishnaw, while speaking at the ceremony, maintained that the job security and assured career progression becomes optimum in boosting any sportsman's morale. He went on to add that the government's motive is to ensure job security to players even after they decide to hang up their boots.

While speaking to ANI, Vaishnaw said, "Assured career progression of sportsmen with railways is being worked out. The motive of this step is to give career assurance to the players when they leave the game. I instructed senior officials to prepare a draft of the career progression of Railway sportspersons by October 30."

Govt working on the development of sports infrastructure

Speaking on the development and availability of sports infrastructure, Vaishnaw said that the infrastructures for sports should be made based on the point of view of the players. Vaishnaw also suggested that railway infrastructures were already available in small places, which were further being bettered. Ashwini Vaishnaw also brought up PM Modi's new vision to provide the best facilities to the players, adding, "How do players get the best facilities? How do they get all the resources to improve their game? We are continuously working on that."

Image Credits - Twitter (Ashwini Vaishnaw)