Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Lauds India's 'historic' Performance At Tokyo Olympics

Following the spectacular performance by the Indian contingents at the Tokyo Olympics, on Monday, August 9, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju has hailed the players' performances and termed the journey as "historic." India won seven medals including a gold in the track and field event.

Speaking to the reporters, Rijiju said, "The Tokyo Olympics is historic for two-three reasons. Our contingent was of 127 players, who participated in it, this is a record. We won the seven medals including a gold medal." He added, "We won a gold medal in athletics for the first time. The Tokyo Olympics has been historic for India, and today all players will get a grand welcome."

India's Tokyo Olympics journey

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra became the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics after Abhinav Bindra, as he seized gold in the men's javelin throw on August 7. The weightlifter from Manipur, Mirabai Chanu, clinched a silver medal in the 49kg category and opened India's account on the very first day of competitions on July 24.

The 23-year-grappler, Ravi Dahiya, born in Nahri village in Sonepat district in Haryana won a silver medal in the men's 57kg freestyle event. Lovlina Borgohain scripted history in Indian women's boxing by clinching a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games. The 26-year-old badminton player, PV Sindhu won the women's singles bronze medal. The 27-year-old wrestler, Bajrang Punia clinched bronze in the Men's 65kg freestyle bout.

The Indian men's hockey team clinched the bronze, the country's 12th Olympic badge in the sport that appeared after a gap of 41 years.

Tokyo Olympics amid COVID-19

This year the Olympic Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all sports were played behind closed doors considering the pandemic risks. About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed in Tokyo Olympic Games.

As per the restrictions, athletes had to take daily saliva tests when staying within the Olympic Village. And, their temperatures were taken each time they returned back. The athletes were required to wear masks at all times, be socially distant and take standard measures to limit the spread of the Coronavirus. On the whole, the Olympics was held in a bubble environment.

The Tokyo Olympic Games came to an end at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Sunday, August 8.

