'United By Emotion': Curtains Down On Tokyo Olympics 2020 As Athletes Bid Farewell

As the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has come to an end with the closing ceremony, Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia joined flagbearers of other national Olympic contingents to mark the end of the 17-day event, which saw athletes from over 200 countries participate. Punia and the other flag bearers of the various countries walked into the centre of the stadium and formed a ring around a dais as the whole area lit up to celebrate the hard world of everyone associated with the Tokyo Olympics that witnessed sporting excellence across 33 sports.

The Games were held with COVID-19 restrictions, and all sports were played behind closed doors. About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed at the Tokyo Olympics as India recorded its highest medal haul at the Games with seven medals, including one gold medal, two silver medals and four bronze medals.

India's medal winners

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged India's only gold medal on Saturday, and as a result, India registered its first-ever gold in athletics at the Games since independence. Bajrang Punia won a bronze in wrestling, Mirabai Chanu won silver for weightlifting, PV Sindhu won a bronze in the women's singles badminton event, Lovlina Borghain won herself a bronze in boxing, the men's hockey team beat Germany to win the bronze, and Ravi Kumar Dahiya won silver after a hard-fought loss in the finals.

A successful Olympic Games

The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, on the last day of the Tokyo Olympics, said, "We can now say with confidence that we have experienced a very successful Olympic Games. I think we can already now say with confidence that we have experienced a very successful Olympic Games. I think we can say with confidence that these Olympic Games happened at the right time and that the athletes for whom we did it appreciated it and considered it to be the right moment in time to come together again and give hope and confidence not only to the Olympic community but to the entire world."

COVID-19 situation in Japan

The Olympics in Tokyo was first scheduled to happen in July last year, but the international tournament postponed it for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Games were conducted without any hindrance. The host country, Japan, witnessed a steep increase in COVID-19 cases due to the Olympics in the last few weeks. Although the audience was not allowed this time in the stadium, several athletes tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

