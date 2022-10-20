United States GP: Full Schedule, Live Streaming For F1 Practice, Qualifying And Main Race

Formula One returns to the United States for the second time in 2022, for the United States Grand Prix this weekend. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen heads into the US GP 2022 at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) after clinching his second-straight drivers' championship title in the last round at Suzuka. The Dutchman won his 11th race of the season at Suzuka and now eyes to break Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher’s record of most race wins in a season.

On the other hand, a total of four drivers are fighting for second place in the drivers championship. Sergio Perez leads the battle for second with one point lead over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. At the same time, George Russell is placed third with 207 points to his name, while Carlos Sainz has earned 202 points so far. With four races remaining this season, the teams are set to bring in the last set of upgrades before the season concludes.

F1 United States GP 2022: Full Schedule (All Timings in IST)

Free Practice 1: 12:30 AM to 1:30 AM on Friday, October 22

Free Practice 2: 03:30 AM to 5:00 AM on Friday, October 22

Free Practice 3: 12:30 AM to 1:30 AM on Saturday, October 23

Qualifying: 3:30 AM to 4:30 AM on Saturday, October 23

Main Race: 12:30 AM to 2:30 AM on Sunday, October 24

How to watch the live streaming of F1 United States GP 2022 in India?

Star Sports India is the official broadcaster of Formula 1 in India. Formula 1 fans eager to watch the live streaming of the F1 United States GP 2022 in India can tune into Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch the live telecast of F1 United States GP 2022 in India?

F1 fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the United States GP 2022 on Star Sports Network. Fans can also get live updates of the race weekend on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.

How to watch F1 United States GP 2022 in the UK?

Motorsports fans in the UK can enjoy live action from the F1 United States GP 2022 on Sky Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the SkyGo app. The main race will start at 8:00 PM BST.

How to watch F1 United States GP 2022 in the US?

F1 fans in the US can watch the F1 US GP 2022 on ESPN and Deportes. The main race is slated to begin at 3:00 PM ET.