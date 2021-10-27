United States GP: Horner Reveals He Didn't Think Max Verstappen Would Pull Off Win

Max Verstappen pulled off a wonderful defence against a hard chasing Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton to win the United States Grand Prix on Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. It was tense and came down to just 1.3 seconds as the Red Bull driver crossed the finish line to win his very first United States GP. Verstappen came into Sunday at pole position but as the race began, he lost first place to Hamilton. Verstappen drove brilliantly to cover up and take the Mercedes champion and after that held on superbly to finish first.

Speaking after the race Reb Bull boss Christian Horner said that he did not believe that Max Verstappen could pull off the win because Hamilton was on newer tyres as compared to Max. He was impressed by the way the Red Bull driver managed his tyres to save them for the last few laps.

Speaking to Formula1.com Horner said: "I really didn’t think he was going to pull that off, you know? Lewis, (on) eight-lap newer tyres, the first set of hards we pulled off were pretty much down to the canvas and I was thinking: ‘Wow, we’re not going to have much left at the end here’. But the way he managed that tyre through that last stint to make sure he had enough for the last five or six laps…"

United States GP loss would have been painful

Christian Horner then said that if they had lost the race to Lewis Hamilton it would have been a painful one but Verstappen held on and did a great job as he was smart and managed the tyres well.

"I mean Lewis, you know at the end of the race he’s going to be so strong. He’s gone long, he’s bought himself an advantage and I think to lose the race like that in the last two or three laps – we lost one to (Jenson Button) in Montreal, that really hurt – and to lose one here would have been really painful. Yes, Max just held on, he did a great job, he managed the race really smartly and had just enough at the end there," added Horner to Formula1.com.

