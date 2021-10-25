United States GP: Lewis Hamilton Blames Car After Finishing Behind Max Verstappen

Formula one driver champion Lewis Hamilton was frustrated by Max Verstappen as the Mercedes driver finished second to his championship rival at the United States Grand Prix. In what happened to be a nail-biting finish, Hamilton covered up well to get within 0.568 seconds of Verstappen, but the Red Bull driver managed to hold on and finished 1.3 seconds ahead of the Brit. Hamilton said that he did not know what went wrong and seemed to place the blame on the car for finishing behind Verstappen.

Speaking to Formula1.com after the race Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton said: "We gave it everything we had, and they were just quicker than us this weekend, for whatever reason," he said afterwards. "I can’t pinpoint it. It looked like they had just a better rear end, a little bit less sliding than we had."

Excellent start for Lewis but unable to build on it

Max Verstappen came into Sunday at pole position but as the race commenced, he lost first place to Hamilton. However, Verstappen drove brilliantly to cover up and take the F1 champion and after that held on superbly to finish first. Hamilton explained that while he had a good start, he expected to hold on to the lead for longer than he did.

“Yes, a great start, and the goal was to get in the lead. Finally got a good start – I have not had as good a start in a long time – and I was really happy with it,” said Hamilton, while speaking to Formula1.com. “and it was just about staying clean and coming out ahead and holding onto it. It felt good at the time to get into the lead; I thought: 'This is step one', and as I said, they were just too quick." Hamilton added.

While reflecting on the race, he said "I don’t know what we could have done differently (today). I’ll have to sit down and talk with the team afterwards – I think the team did a great job today and it was the best… we had. We go into at least the next two tracks, which are very strong circuits for Red Bull – so that’s going to be tough, for sure,” he said at the United States GP.

(Image: AP)