United States GP: Red Bull To Seal 2022 F1 Constructors' Title At COTA? Scenario Explained

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen heads into the 2022 Formula One United States Grand Prix after claiming his second consecutive F1 Drivers’ Championship title at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan. With the pressure off, the Dutchman is now focused on F1’s return to the United States for the season's second race. Red Bull now eye their first F1 Constructors' title since 2013, which is more than possible to win at the Circuit of the Americas this weekend. Here are the possible scenarios which can hand Red Bull the F1 2022 Constructors' title:

Red Bull chase for first Constructors' Championship in over a decade

Ahead of round 18 of the F1 2022 Championship, Red Bull are placed at the top of the points table with 619 points to their credit. Ferrari, on the other hand sit 2nd with 454 points and a deficit of 165 points. In order to win the Constructors’ Championship in COTA, Red Bull must keep a 147 points to Ferrari at the end of the US GP.

Red Bull need to outscore Ferrari by 18 points at COTA to win the Championship. However, if Ferrari returns with a race win and a second-place finish on Sunday and the Red Bull duo of Verstappen and Sergio Perez finish third and fourth, the Maranello-based team will keep their hopes alive. In that case, Red Bull will need to score just one point at Mexico next weekend to clinch the title.

Verstappen can join Schumacher & Vettel in elite list of F1 drivers

Speaking in an interview at COTA, Verstappen was asked about his thoughts after clinching the drivers’ title, where he revealed about feeling less pressure. “There is no real pressure anymore, but I still want to, of course, try and win more races because with the car we have now, you have to try and take advantage of that. Because you don't know if you're ever going to have that again, next year, in the years to come. So, we'll definitely try to win a few more,” Verstappen said. If he emerges victorious at COTA, he will join legends Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel in elite list of F1 drivers to win 13 races in a season.

What will be Red Bull's fate after punishment for cost cap breach in 2021?

Meanwhile, the team is currently under the scanner for having breached the F1’s budget cap last season. The team was found guilty of the breach a few weeks ago and might be heavily punished for it. While few reports said Max could be stripped off his 2021 Drivers title because of the cost cap breach, a report by Express claimed that other teams are demanding for the team’s ouster from the 2022 Constructors' Championship as punishment.