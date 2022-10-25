United States GP: What Is The All-time Joint Record Set By Rivals Hamilton And Verstappen?

Red Bull team on Sunday secured the 2022 Constructors Championship after F1 World Champion Max Verstappen won the United States Grand Prix. Verstappen won the race after beating rival Lewis Hamilton with five laps remaining. Hamilton is yet to win a race this season and following the disappointment in Austin, Texas, the ongoing season could yet be Hamilton’s first-ever winless season of his glittering career.

Verstappen registered his 13th win of the season during the United States GP. The record put him in the illustrious company of Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel as he equalled the record for most wins in a season. Apart from achieving a personal milestone, Verstappen was also able to create a huge record, alongside bitter rival Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen and Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton are now the driver pairing with the most one-two finishes in the history of F1 after finishing first and second respectively at the United States GP. Previously, the record was held by Hamilton with Nico Rosberg, with the pair having overall 31 one-two finishes. The other drivers with most one-two finishes are:

1. Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel (26)

2. Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello (25)

3. Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna (23)

4. Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas (23)

How did Verstappen secure his second F1 World Championship?

Before the victory at United States GP, Verstappen had a fantastic F1 season in which he won 12 out of total 18 races. Before the Japanese GP, he was on a roll which included winning six of his last seven races. Coming to the Japanese GP, the race was filled with drama right from Lap 1. The red flag was waived early due to heavy rains after just three laps.

There was a huge drama involving Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and Williams driver Alex Albon. Both drivers crashed out of the race after mechanical failure. Alpine Tauri driver Pierre Gasly was left furious after coming close to a recovery vehicle which he was unable to see ahead of him due to poor visibility. The race eventually got underway after two hours and Verstappen produced a near-faultless performance to claim the victory.

When it looked like, Verstppen's title celebration would stretch until the recent United States GP, Leclerc's post-race penalty handed the title to the Dutch driver which sparked celebrations in the Red Bull garage. By winning the title in Japan, Verstappen became only the third F1 driver to win the Championship with four or more remaining races. Before Verstappen, Michael Schumacher achieved the feat back in 2002 with six races to go, while Nigel Mansell won the title in 1992 with five races left, and Sebastian Vettel won his F1 title with four races remaining.