Universal Champ Roman Reigns Taunts John Cena For Letting His Young Fan Down At Summerslam

The WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has made fun of a little fan who had cried after his hero John Cena lost to the 'Big Dog' during their high-voltage title clash in the main event of WWE Summerslam last Saturday.

John Cena, who had made his return to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for the first time since Wrestlemania 36 in April 2020, tried his level best to win his 17th major championship but nothing happened the way he wanted as Reigns had the last laugh and his title reign prolonged.

Roman Reigns mocks John Cena's young fan

"Pertaining to the kid and the tweet, I'm just trying to be the good guy here. John Cena let this kid down, you know what I'm saying? So I had to go out and I had to clean up the mess, that's the type of guy I am. That's why I'm the face of WWE. I'm out here making days just with a little retweet because John Cena couldn't get the job done. He ran his mouth, talked all that smack, got this poor little child, this precious little child (upset). If he would have been a fan, if he had been rooting for The Head of The Table, it would have been a victory celebration," said Roman Reigns while speaking on this week's edition of WWE The Bump.

It so happened that the video of a young fan watching the Summerslam main event between Roman Reigns and John Cena along with his younger brother went viral on social media. In the video, the child became ecstatic when Cena had delivered an Attitude Adjustment to Reigns from the second rope. However, his happiness was short-lived when the reigning champion kicked out at 2 after which the young fan who had donned the 16-time world champion's merchandise got restless.

However, once the 'Tribal Chief' pins the former WWE Champion after hitting a sphere, the young fan can be seen weeping inconsolably.

Once this video came to Roman Reigns' notice, not only did he forward it but also captioned it as "Your Tribal Chief keeps his promises kid. #ManOfMyWord."

Your Tribal Chief keeps his promises kid. #ManOfMyWord https://t.co/J2r4RRU67J — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 24, 2021

WWE Summerslam: John Cena vs Roman Reigns

Cena had applied his submission maneuver STF on Reigns but the latter was able to get to the ropes to break the hold. In fact, Cena had executed his finisher the 'Attitude Adjustment' on Roman Reigns not once but thrice. The first one was executed inside the ring which turned out to be a near fall. The second 'AA' was executed outside the ring i.e. putting the reigning champion through the announce table. The 16-time world champion then went on to hit Universal title-holder with a third Attitude Adjustment from the second rope but Reigns kicked out.

The two men gave it all they had and in the end, the 'Big Dog' hit Cena with a couple of Superman punches and a spear to pick up a victory with a three-count.

John Cena confirms WWE retirement

A day after his Summerslam defeat to Roman Reigns, John Cena took to his official Twitter handle and expressed his gratitude to the WWE Universe for allowing him the opportunity to return and perform inside the ring. Cena in his tweet also thanked the WWE staff, superstars, and fans for giving him an unforgettable summer.

Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the @WWEUniverse allowed me the opportunity to return and perform. Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at “home” with my “family”. The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 23, 2021

For the last few years, the 'Doctor of Thuganomics' has been a part-time in-ring competitor due to his blossoming Hollywood career. He was last seen in the action film 'Fast & Furious 9' which had Vin Diesel in the lead role.