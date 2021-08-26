'Unprepared' Ravi Dahiya To Skip Upcoming World Wrestling Championship In Oslo

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Ravi Dahiya will miss out on the World Wrestling Championship, sources said on Wednesday. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will be conducting its trials in Oslo, Norway from October 2-10. Dahiya being a strong competitor has cited lack of practice and unpreparedness as the main cause of him not taking part. Meanwhile, there was still no clarity on the participation of three wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sonam Malik and Divya Kakran in the trials since the WFI had not taken a decision on them yet.

Why is Dahiya not participating?

Ravi Dahiya will become the second Indian wrestler after Bajrang Punia to not take part in the WFI competition. Tokyo Olympics Bronze medalist Bajrang Punia bowed out of the tournament citing a ligament tear in his right knee. While speaking to PTI, Ravi Dahiya said, "I dont want to be unprepared on the mat. What's the point in competing without enough practice. So I have to miss out on the World Championship as I don't want to go to the trails without enough practice." He added, "I will try to compete in one or two tournaments before the season ends after I begin serious training from next month."

WFI secretary believes in equal opportunities

WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar said that there was nothing wrong in asking star wrestlers to appear for the trial. Subjecting on the same the secretary said, "We have to prepare the second line also. we have to give chance to everyone to stake their claim to be on the national team, so all have to come to the trials." Ravi Dahiya was expected to contest in the 61kg weight category instead of his usual 57kg category.

This was decided since reducing and maintaining weights was a huge issue for the wrestler. Although Dahiya did not mind the WFI exempting him from the trials, he said, "The federation is doing the right thing by calling for trials. They know what is best. I don't mind appearing in trials." The freestyle wrestler who hails from Haryana has recently been busy with several felicitation functions that are being organised in his honour.

